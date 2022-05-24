NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to North Carolina this weekend after a one-week break from the regular points races of the season.

Coca-Cola 600 is the 14th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held next weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. The race will begin at 6:00 pm EST and will air on FOX and MRN.

The Coca-Cola 600 is contested over 400 laps on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. The race marks the 124th Cup race hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway in the series’ history.

Charlotte Motor Speedway @CLTMotorSpdwy ‍♂️ ROLL CALL! Who’s coming to the 63rd running of the Coca-Cola 600?!‍♂️ ROLL CALL! Who’s coming to the 63rd running of the Coca-Cola 600?! 🙋‍♂️ https://t.co/aFyO7t0iXu

The venue hosted its first Cup Series race in 1960, with Joe Lee Johnson taking the win. The longest race of the season is the third of the four crown jewel races.

The venue features 24 degrees of banking in turn and five degrees of banking on the straightaways, presenting unique characteristics that require drivers to race against the wall.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share the drivers list of those taking part in the Coca-Cola 600.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup entry list for Charlotte has 37 entries as 50 for Grala is entered. 15-Preece 16-Gragson 77-Bilicki Cup entry list for Charlotte has 37 entries as 50 for Grala is entered. 15-Preece 16-Gragson 77-Bilicki https://t.co/FNwXsSkWTd

Four open cars will take to the starting grid for this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. #15 Hunt Brothers Pizza’s Ryan Preece, #16 Kaulig Racing’s Noah Gragson, #77 Spire Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki, and #50 Money Team Racing’s Kaz Grala returned to the track for the first time since Circuit of the Americas.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Coca-Cola 600 and finished with a total time of 3 hours, 58 minutes, and 45 seconds

NASCAR’s 2022 Coca-Cola 600 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 37-cars that will take part at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Ryan Preece (i) #16 - Noah Gragson (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Kurt Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #50 - Kaz Grala (i) #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod #99 - Daniel Suárez

Edited by Anurag C