NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

A general view of the track during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Modified May 24, 2022 10:33 PM IST
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to North Carolina this weekend after a one-week break from the regular points races of the season.

Coca-Cola 600 is the 14th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held next weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. The race will begin at 6:00 pm EST and will air on FOX and MRN.

The Coca-Cola 600 is contested over 400 laps on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. The race marks the 124th Cup race hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway in the series’ history.

The venue hosted its first Cup Series race in 1960, with Joe Lee Johnson taking the win. The longest race of the season is the third of the four crown jewel races.

The venue features 24 degrees of banking in turn and five degrees of banking on the straightaways, presenting unique characteristics that require drivers to race against the wall.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share the drivers list of those taking part in the Coca-Cola 600.

Four open cars will take to the starting grid for this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. #15 Hunt Brothers Pizza’s Ryan Preece, #16 Kaulig Racing’s Noah Gragson, #77 Spire Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki, and #50 Money Team Racing’s Kaz Grala returned to the track for the first time since Circuit of the Americas.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Coca-Cola 600 and finished with a total time of 3 hours, 58 minutes, and 45 seconds

NASCAR’s 2022 Coca-Cola 600 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 37-cars that will take part at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Ryan Preece (i)
  15. #16 - Noah Gragson (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Kurt Busch
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #50 - Kaz Grala (i)
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  36. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez

हिन्दी