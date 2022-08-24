NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona Beach, Florida this weekend for the regular season finale after the action-packed Go Bowling at The Glen.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 marks the 26th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on August 27, 2022, at Daytona International Speedway. The event will begin at 7:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC and MRN.

The race will be contested over 160 laps at the 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway. It marks the 151st event hosted by Daytona International Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 37 Cup entries for Daytona. Open car is 62-Gragson. Others that rotate drivers: 15-Ragan 16-Hemric 77-Cassill 78-McLeod (and Ty Gibbs in 45). 37 Cup entries for Daytona. Open car is 62-Gragson. Others that rotate drivers: 15-Ragan 16-Hemric 77-Cassill 78-McLeod (and Ty Gibbs in 45). https://t.co/aLYcYl80lA

37 drivers will take on the green flag, and the drivers that will change this weekend’s docket are #15 Rick Ware Racing’s David Ragan, #16 Kaulig Racing’s Daniel Hemric, #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod, #77 Spire Motorsports’ Landon Cassill, and #62 Beard Motorsports Noah Gragson.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won last year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 and finished with a total time of 2 hours, 54 minutes, and 3 seconds. He will look to repeat his last year’s heroic to secure himself on the 16-drivers playoff field.

NASCAR’s 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 37 cars that will take part at Daytona International Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - David Ragan #16 - Daniel Hemric (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Ty Gibbs (i) #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #62 - Noah Gragson (i) #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Daytona International Speedway on August 27, 2022, at 7:00 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C