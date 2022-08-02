Create
NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway 

NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway
Yash Soni
Modified Aug 02, 2022 05:16 PM IST

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Brooklyn, Michigan this weekend after the action-packed Verizon 200.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 is the 23rd NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held next weekend at Michigan International Speedway. The event will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network and MRN.

The race will be contested over 200 laps on the 2-mile-long D-shaped oval. It marks the 105th race hosted by Michigan International Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

It's up for grabs! What manufacturer will take home the Heritage Trophy? #FireKeepersCasino400 https://t.co/wWqKpZRMJN

The 2-mile track features 18 degrees of banking at turns, 12 degrees of banking at Start/Finish, and 5 degrees of banking at Backstretch.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in FireKeepers Casino 400.

37 Cup cars for Michigan. Austin Hill in a third RCR car No. 33. Gragson in 16 this week, Yeley in 15 and Bilicki in 77. Kurt Busch is listed in the 45 (as he was last week). https://t.co/44BVsOAOj5

37 drivers will take on the green flag, and four different drivers will be on this weekend’s docket: #16 Kaulig Racing’s Noah Gragson, #15 Rick Ware Racing’s J.J Yeley, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod. Richard Childress Racing entered a third car with #33 Chevrolet for NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Austin Hill, who is making his Cup Series debut.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won last year’s FireKeepers Casino 400 and finished with a total time of 2 hours, 48 minutes, and 27 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 37 cars that will take part at Michigan International Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 – J.J. Yeley (i)
  15. #16 – Noah Gragson (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #33 – Austin Dillon
  26. #34 - Michael McDowell
  27. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  28. #41 - Cole Custer
  29. #42 -Ty Dillon
  30. #43 -Erik Jones
  31. #45 - Kurt Busch
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #48 - Alex Bowman
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  36. #78 – B.J. McLeod (i)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Michigan International Speedway on August 7, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi

