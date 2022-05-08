×
NASCAR 2022: Full lineup for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Joey Logano poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Modified May 08, 2022 06:55 PM IST
After an action-packed first eleven NASCAR Cup Series races, the championship arrived at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of another exciting race this Sunday, May 8, 2022. The Goodyear 400 will be live on FOX and MRN at 3:30 pm ET.

The 12th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.366-mile-long track. 36 drivers will compete for over 293 laps on an egg-shaped oval race track.

Just like every other Cup race, the line-up is usually derived from the qualifying race, which in most cases is held one day before the main race.

In this case, single-car qualifying served as the determiner for NASCAR’s Goodyear 400 race. This time around, it has recorded another new pole winner for the twelfth race of the season

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Goodyear 400 on his official Twitter account.

In Saturday’s qualifying race, Team Penske driver Joey Logano won his first pole of the season with a speed of 170.720 mph. It was the 23rd pole of his career and the first since Michigan International Speedway in June 2019. The defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will share the front row with Logano.

They will be followed by Christopher Bell (169.818 mph), defending champion of the event Martin Truex Jr. (169.292 mph), and Kyle Busch (169.216 mph) in the top-5.

2004 Cup Series champion Kurt Busch (69.123 mph), Ryan Blaney (168.955), Ross Chastain (168.839 mph), William Byron (168.636 mph), and Tyler Reddick (168.451 mph) completed the top-10.

NASCAR's 2022 Goodyear 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #22- Joey Logano
  2. #5- Kyle Larson
  3. #20- Christopher Bell
  4. #19- Martin Truex Jr.
  5. #18- Kyle Busch
  6. #45- Kurt Busch
  7. #12- Ryan Blaney
  8. #1- Ross Chastain
  9. #24- William Byron
  10. #8- Tyler Reddick
  11. #43- Erik Jones
  12. #10- Aric Almirola
  13. #14- Chase Briscoe
  14. #3- Austin Dillon
  15. #48- Alex Bowman
  16. #34- Michael McDowell
  17. #23- Bubba Wallace
  18. #17- Chris Buescher
  19. #2- Austin Cindric (R)
  20. #99- Daniel Suárez
  21. #42- Ty Dillon
  22. #11- Denny Hamlin
  23. #6- Brad Keselowski
  24. #16- Daniel Hemric (i)
  25. #21- Harrison Burton (R)
  26. #47- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  27. #38- Todd Gilliland (R)
  28. #41- Cole Custer
  29. #31- Justin Haley
  30. #7- Corey LaJoie
  31. #51- Cody Ware
  32. #15- J. J. Yeley (i)
  33. #77- Landon Cassill (i)
  34. #9- Chase Elliott
  35. #4- Kevin Harvick
  36. #78- B. J. McLeod

