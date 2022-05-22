NASCAR 2022: Full starting lineup for the All-Star Open and All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

After 13 action-packed NASCAR Cup Series races, the series has arrived at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas for the All-Star exhibition event. Drivers will compete against each other to earn a cash prize of $1 million this Sunday, on May 22, 2022.

In Saturday’s qualifying for the All-Star Race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch won pole after edging Ryan Blaney out in a head-to-head battle. Blaney will share the front row with Busch. They were followed by William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Kurt Busch, who completed the top-five.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX



RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE KYLE BUSCH AND THE 18 TEAM ON THEIR ALL-STAR POLE! It all comes down to @Team_Penske vs. @JoeGibbsRacing ...RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE KYLE BUSCH AND THE 18 TEAM ON THEIR ALL-STAR POLE! It all comes down to @Team_Penske vs. @JoeGibbsRacing ...RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE KYLE BUSCH AND THE 18 TEAM ON THEIR ALL-STAR POLE! https://t.co/O88WCwbAWR

Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick secured the pole for the All-Star Open at a speed of 186.981 mph. Trackhouse Racing Team driver Daniel Suarez will share the front row with Reddick after setting the second-fastest lap at 186.903 mph.

24 drivers will be on the grid for Sunday’s All-Star Race. 20 out of the 24 drivers are already locked in. Three more drivers will join the field through the All-Star Open and a fourth driver will be selected through fan voting.

2022 NASCAR All-Star Open and All-Star Race starting line-up

Here are the starting positions for the All-Star Open and All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway:

NASCAR All-Star Open starting lineup:

#8 - Tyler Reddick

#99 - Daniel Suarez

#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

#43 - Erik Jones

#17 - Chris Buescher

#31 - Justin Haley

#3 - Austin Dillon

#7 - Corey LaJoie

#21 - Harrison Burton (R)

#41 - Cole Custer

#77 - Landon Cassill

#42 - Ty Dillon

#51 - Cody Ware

#38 - Todd Gilliland (R)

#15 - Garrett Smithley

#78 - B.J. McLeod

NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup:

#18 - Kyle Busch

#12 - Ryan Blaney

#24 - William Byron

#5 - Kyle Larson

#45 - Kurt Busch

#1 - Ross Chastain

#19 - Martin Truex Jr.

#10 - Aric Almirola

#22 - Joey Logano

#16 - A.J. Allmendinger

#14 - Chase Briscoe

#2 - Austin Cindric (R)

#9 - Chase Elliott

#20 - Christopher Bell

#4 - Kevin Harvick

#11 - Denny Hamlin

#23 - Bubba Wallace

#6 - Brad Keselowski

#34 - Michael McDowell

#48 - Alex Bowman

All-Star Open Stage 1 winner

All-Star Open Stage 2 winner

All-Star Open Stage 3 winner

Fan Vote winner

The All-Star Open will start at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the All-Star Race at 8:00 p.m. ET. Both events will be broadcasted live on FOX and MRN.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi