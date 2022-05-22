NASCAR 2022: Full starting lineup for the All-Star Open and All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

After 13 action-packed NASCAR Cup Series races, the series has arrived at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas for the All-Star exhibition event. Drivers will compete against each other to earn a cash prize of $1 million this Sunday, on May 22, 2022.
In Saturday’s qualifying for the All-Star Race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch won pole after edging Ryan Blaney out in a head-to-head battle. Blaney will share the front row with Busch. They were followed by William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Kurt Busch, who completed the top-five.
Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick secured the pole for the All-Star Open at a speed of 186.981 mph. Trackhouse Racing Team driver Daniel Suarez will share the front row with Reddick after setting the second-fastest lap at 186.903 mph.
24 drivers will be on the grid for Sunday’s All-Star Race. 20 out of the 24 drivers are already locked in. Three more drivers will join the field through the All-Star Open and a fourth driver will be selected through fan voting.
2022 NASCAR All-Star Open and All-Star Race starting line-up
Here are the starting positions for the All-Star Open and All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway:
NASCAR All-Star Open starting lineup:
- #8 - Tyler Reddick
- #99 - Daniel Suarez
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #31 - Justin Haley
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #7 - Corey LaJoie
- #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
- #41 - Cole Custer
- #77 - Landon Cassill
- #42 - Ty Dillon
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
- #15 - Garrett Smithley
- #78 - B.J. McLeod
NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup:
- #18 - Kyle Busch
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #24 - William Byron
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #45 - Kurt Busch
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
- #10 - Aric Almirola
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
- #14 - Chase Briscoe
- #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #4 - Kevin Harvick
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #34 - Michael McDowell
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- All-Star Open Stage 1 winner
- All-Star Open Stage 2 winner
- All-Star Open Stage 3 winner
- Fan Vote winner
The All-Star Open will start at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the All-Star Race at 8:00 p.m. ET. Both events will be broadcasted live on FOX and MRN.