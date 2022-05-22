×
NASCAR 2022: Full starting lineup for the All-Star Open and All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

Joey Logano drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified May 22, 2022 04:06 PM IST
After 13 action-packed NASCAR Cup Series races, the series has arrived at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas for the All-Star exhibition event. Drivers will compete against each other to earn a cash prize of $1 million this Sunday, on May 22, 2022.

Texas-SundayFS1 (ET)5-NASCAR RaceDay5:33-Open (20-20-10)NASCAR RaceDay between races8:13-AllStar (25-25-25-50)NWS:70s, 10% rain https://t.co/nSYqpbURGg

In Saturday’s qualifying for the All-Star Race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch won pole after edging Ryan Blaney out in a head-to-head battle. Blaney will share the front row with Busch. They were followed by William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Kurt Busch, who completed the top-five.

It all comes down to @Team_Penske vs. @JoeGibbsRacing ...RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE KYLE BUSCH AND THE 18 TEAM ON THEIR ALL-STAR POLE! https://t.co/O88WCwbAWR

Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick secured the pole for the All-Star Open at a speed of 186.981 mph. Trackhouse Racing Team driver Daniel Suarez will share the front row with Reddick after setting the second-fastest lap at 186.903 mph.

24 drivers will be on the grid for Sunday’s All-Star Race. 20 out of the 24 drivers are already locked in. Three more drivers will join the field through the All-Star Open and a fourth driver will be selected through fan voting.

2022 NASCAR All-Star Open and All-Star Race starting line-up

Here are the starting positions for the All-Star Open and All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway:

NASCAR All-Star Open starting lineup:

  • #8 - Tyler Reddick
  • #99 - Daniel Suarez
  • #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  • #43 - Erik Jones
  • #17 - Chris Buescher
  • #31 - Justin Haley
  • #3 - Austin Dillon
  • #7 - Corey LaJoie
  • #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  • #41 - Cole Custer
  • #77 - Landon Cassill
  • #42 - Ty Dillon
  • #51 - Cody Ware
  • #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  • #15 - Garrett Smithley
  • #78 - B.J. McLeod

NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup:

  • #18 - Kyle Busch
  • #12 - Ryan Blaney
  • #24 - William Byron
  • #5 - Kyle Larson
  • #45 - Kurt Busch
  • #1 - Ross Chastain
  • #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  • #10 - Aric Almirola
  • #22 - Joey Logano
  • #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  • #14 - Chase Briscoe
  • #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  • #9 - Chase Elliott
  • #20 - Christopher Bell
  • #4 - Kevin Harvick
  • #11 - Denny Hamlin
  • #23 - Bubba Wallace
  • #6 - Brad Keselowski
  • #34 - Michael McDowell
  • #48 - Alex Bowman
  • All-Star Open Stage 1 winner
  • All-Star Open Stage 2 winner
  • All-Star Open Stage 3 winner
  • Fan Vote winner
The All-Star Open will start at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the All-Star Race at 8:00 p.m. ET. Both events will be broadcasted live on FOX and MRN.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi
हिन्दी