NASCAR 2022: How much prize money does NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway carry?

After 35 action-packed race weekends in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series is now in Avondale, Arizona for its final race of the season.

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race is expected to be incredibly exciting. The Next Gen car will run for the second time at Phoenix Raceway since hosting Ruoff Mortgage 500 in March. The final four drivers who will take the grid for Sunday’s Cup race will be racing to become the winner of the 2022 season. The event can be enjoyed live on NBC and MRN on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 3:00 pm ET.

36 drivers, including playoff as well as non-playoff drivers, will also be competing for monetary incentives on Sunday. This year, the Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway boasts a prize pool of $10,542,284, the Xfinity Series race with $1,645,625, and the Camping World Truck Series race with $817,025.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass took to Twitter to reveal the prize money that is up for grabs at Phoenix Raceway across the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series. He wrote:

“Purses for Phoenix championship weekend (doesn't include year-end point funds ... purse is for all finishing positions combined plus charter payouts per race, contingency awards, etc.): Cup: $10,542,284 Xfinity: $1,645,625 Truck: $817,025”

On November 4th, 2022, the NASCAR Cup Series action at the one-mile-long oval track will begin with practice at 8:05 pm ET followed by qualifying at 3:30 pm ET on November 5th. Both the practice and qualifying races will go live on the USA Network and NBC Sports app.

Drivers competing in the Championship Race include Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Christopher Bell.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win at Phoenix Raceway?

Heading to Phoenix Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott occupied the top position on the board as the favorite. The #9 Chevrolet driver has odds of 5-2 to win Sunday’s Championship Race, according to BetMGM.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell has the second-highest betting odds of 7-2. He is followed by former Cup champion Joey Logano at 4-1, Ross Chastain at 4-1, and Kyle Larson at 14-1 in the top-five highest betting odds to win Sunday’s race.

Don't forget to catch the NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway for the season finale race on November 6, 2022.

