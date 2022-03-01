×
NASCAR 2022 at Las Vegas: Full Cup Series entry list for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Eventual winner Kyle Larson (#5) leads the pack at the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 01, 2022 06:35 PM IST
News

NASCAR’s West Coast swing continues in Las Vegas following a dramatic race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. The 2022 Pennzoil 400 is the third NASCAR Cup Series race that will be held next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson started his 2021 season with the Pennzoil 400 win. On Sunday, he will look to win his second consecutive 2022 Cup Series race as well as defend his Pennzoil title.

Next step: add paint 🎨 https://t.co/cyi6a22qOh

The 2022 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube is contested over 267 laps on the 1.5-mile tri-oval track. The venue will host the 29th race in the series’ history after the track held a single race each year from 1998 to 2017, and two races every year since the 2018 season.

Entry list for Cup for Vegas. Biffle listed in the 44, only open car entered. ⁦@NASCARONFOXhttps://t.co/ll444VdAit

Driving the #44 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for NY Racing Team, Greg Biffle returns to the track after a six-year-long hiatus. The 52-year-old will make his first start since the Daytona 500 in 2016.

2022 NASCAR Pennzoil 500 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 37 cars that will take part at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Also Read Article Continues below
  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Garrett Smithley
  15. #16 - Daniel Hemric
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #44 - Greg Biffle
  31. #45 - Kurt Busch
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #48 Alex Bowman
  34. #51 Cody Ware
  35. #77 Josh Bilicki
  36. #78 BJ McLeod
  37. #99 Daniel Suarez

Edited by Anurag C
