NASCAR 2022 at Las Vegas: Full Cup Series entry list for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR’s West Coast swing continues in Las Vegas following a dramatic race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. The 2022 Pennzoil 400 is the third NASCAR Cup Series race that will be held next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson started his 2021 season with the Pennzoil 400 win. On Sunday, he will look to win his second consecutive 2022 Cup Series race as well as defend his Pennzoil title.

The 2022 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube is contested over 267 laps on the 1.5-mile tri-oval track. The venue will host the 29th race in the series’ history after the track held a single race each year from 1998 to 2017, and two races every year since the 2018 season.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Entry list for Cup for Vegas. Biffle listed in the 44, only open car entered. ⁦ @NASCARONFOX Entry list for Cup for Vegas. Biffle listed in the 44, only open car entered. ⁦@NASCARONFOX⁩ https://t.co/ll444VdAit

Driving the #44 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for NY Racing Team, Greg Biffle returns to the track after a six-year-long hiatus. The 52-year-old will make his first start since the Daytona 500 in 2016.

2022 NASCAR Pennzoil 500 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 37 cars that will take part at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Daniel Hemric #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #44 - Greg Biffle #45 - Kurt Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 Alex Bowman #51 Cody Ware #77 Josh Bilicki #78 BJ McLeod #99 Daniel Suarez

