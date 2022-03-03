NASCAR 2022 at Las Vegas: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Sin City this weekend for the annual Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The race will be green-flagged on Sunday, March 6th at 3:30 PM EST. 37 drivers will line up with high hopes of touching the checkered ground after 267 laps (400 miles).

Following recent outstanding performances and a win at the Wise Power 400, Kyle Larson will run as the 7-2 favorite for this year’s Pennzoil 400 odds. Larson was also the favorite for the Wise Power 400 with odds of +400.

Based on predictions, it seems Larson will take the trophy for the second time. One fan listed their predictions on Twitter.

Nick Giffen @RotoDoc Circa odds (DK, FD)



Larson +547 (+500, +450)

Blaney +750 (+1000, +1100)

Logano/Elliott +850 (+800, +800)

Byron +9 (+12, +13)

Ky Busch +9 (+12, +14)

Hamlin +11 (+12, +13)

Reddick +12 (+16, +14)

Bowman +14 (+20, +19)

Truex +18 (+16, +17)

Harvick +18 (+20, +19)

The 400 Pennzoil reigning champion, Kyle Larson, leads with odds of +500. He will be defending the win he clinched in 2021.

Fans will be eagerly anticipating event day so they can watch their favorite drivers. Meanwhile, they are predicting who will take the win. One fan went ahead on Twitter and stated:

Joey Logano's predicted performance for NASCAR Pennzoil 400

Joey Logano’s skills cannot be underestimated in this race, considering he has won it twice, once in 2019 and a second time in 2020. The prediction table places Joey Logano in second with odds of +700.

Logano considers the 1.5 mile D-shaped oval track to be one of his best tracks.

The Penske driver has not yet collected any wins this season. However, he was the winner of NASCAR’s pre-season race, Busch Clash, at the LA Coliseum. Logano has an average finish of 8.8.

He has yet to earn any pole, but he performed excellently in the Wise Power 400 in Fontana, California, finishing in fifth place.

Currently, he stands second place in NASCAR’s point table with 77 points. He will be pushing hard to catch rookie driver Cindric, who is leading the table with 85 points.

Chase Elliott placed in the same tier as Joey Logano, with odds of +800. It would not be a surprise if he wins the Pennzoil 400. After his performance at the Auto Club, it's obvious that he has great potential.

For those willing to take a long-short, Ryan Blaney and William Byron are the best fit, with odds of +1000 and +1200, respectively.

