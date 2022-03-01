NASCAR 2022 at Las Vegas: Schedule and timings for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has kicked off swiftly, starting with the historic Daytona 500 on February 27. It was followed by the Wise Power 400 in Fontana, California on February 26 for its second race. Now, all roads lead to Las Vegas for one of the most anticipated races — the 2022 NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. As everybody counts down the days to the event, Pennzoil went ahead on Twitter to acknowledge the excitement.

Schedule for the 2022 NASCAR Pennzoil 400

Here is the complete schedule for the Pennzoil 400:

Thursday, March 3, 2022:

12:00 pm ET: Xfinity Haulers enter the Speedway

04:30 pm ET: Truck Haulers enter the Speedway

06:00 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade (Las Vegas Strip)

07:00 pm ET: Cup Haulers enter the Speedway

Friday, March 4, 2022:

01:30 pm ET: Truck Series Practice

02:00 pm ET: Truck Series Qualifying (single vehicle/1 lap)

03:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series Practice

04:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series Qualifying (single vehicle/1 lap)

05:30 pm ET: NCWTS Driver Introductions

06:00 pm ET: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts Race (Stages 30/60/134 laps, 201 miles)

Saturday, March 5, 2022:

10:30 am ET: Cup Series Practice

11:05 am ET: Cup Series Qualifying (single vehicle/1 lap/2 rounds)

11:30 am ET: Xfinity Series VIP Garage Access Permitted (credential required)

01:00 pm ET: NXS Driver Introductions

01:30 pm ET: Alsco Uniforms 300 Race

Sunday, March 6, 2022

11:55 am ET: Cup Series Drivers Report for Pre-Race (front-stretch)

12:00 pm ET: NCS Driver Introductions

12:30 pm ET: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube will kick off on Sunday, March 6, and will mark the third race of NASCAR's 2022 season. Moreover, the race will also mark the 29th annual race held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR 2022 season Pennzoil 400 quick description

Apart from the Pennzoil 400, the weekend will also feature the Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race on March 5, as well as the Voice Foundation 200 Camping World Truck Series race, which will go down on March 4.

The race is usually held once per year and it ranks among the top five races in both TV viewership as well as attendance. Unlike the recently concluded Wise Power 400, the Pennzoil 400 is somewhat different since it will be three days of fun for NASCAR fans.

The entry will also be different from what we witnessed in the Wise Power 400 as this one will feature 37 cars, with the 37th car being NY Racing's Greg Biffle.

The 1.5-mile tri-oval was first inaugurated in 1996, however, the first Cup Series race was held in 1998. Since then, the track has been holding the race every year.

Reigning champion and Wise Power 400 winner Kyle Larson will be the one defending his win after collecting it in 2021. Joey Logano of Team Penske, on the other hand, will be hitting the tracks to secure the trophy for the third time, having collected it back-to-back in 2019 and 2020.

