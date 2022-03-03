NASCAR 2022 at Las Vegas: Where to watch Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway? Streaming information and more

NASCAR 2022 season's third weekend race will head all the way to Las Vegas. The Pennzoil 400 will be held at the 1.5-mile-long Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday, March 6. If you are not in the stands to witness how the cars will be turning laps, you don’t need to panic as the event will be aired in different mainstreams.

Pennzoil 400 is scheduled to roll out on Sunday, March 6, at 3:30 pm ET on the iconic D-shaped oval-track. The event will be broadcast on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM Radio. Fans can also stream the event on FOX.com/live. Being the main broadcaster of the event, they went ahead on Twitter to advertise it.

To enjoy the fun, one can also sign up with OTT providers such as Fubo TV, Hulu, Sling, and Vidgo.

For fans visiting the venue, affordable accommodation for the weekend will be available to them. They can also purchase tickets to acquire the front stretch grandstands.

The Alsco Uniform 300 for Xfinity Series and The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 for Truck series will also be airing live on FOX1 as well as streamed on FOX.com/live. The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 for Truck series will kick off on March 4, followed by the Alsco Uniform 300 the following day on Saturday, March 5.

NASCAR will be marking its 24th race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway since its first inaugural race in 1998. The race was inaugurated as Las Vegas 400 and then CarsDirect.com 400, UAW-Dodge 400, Shelby 427, Shelby American, Kobalt Tools 400, Kobalt 400 and now Pennzoil 400, since the 2018 season.

Apart from the Daytona 500 race, the Pennzoil 400 is regarded as one of the most loved races in the history of NASCAR judging from the TV viewership and event attendance. It is also one of the two Cup series races held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the other being South Point 400.

Kyle Larson's predictions of winning NASCAR Cup Series

The 2021 Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson, is considered the favorite to win with +500 odds, having won the 2021 iteration of the race. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was also the favorite in the recently concluded NASCAR Wise Power 400, which he won.

Should he be able to defend his win, Larson will join the likes of Joey Logano of Team Penske as the driver who won the race for two consecutive season, following Logano’s win in 2019 and 2020.

