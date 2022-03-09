NASCAR 2022 at Phoenix - Schedule and timings for Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series will be making its way to Phoenix this weekend for the Ruoff Mortgage 500.

Just like the other races, Ruoff Mortgage will start with preparation on Saturday, starting with a practice session before heading to the qualifying race. Below is the schedule and timing for Ruoff Mortgage 500.

Saturday 12th March

· 1:30 pm EST— Practice, NASCAR Cup Series (FS1)

· 2:05 pm EST— Qualifying, NASCAR Cup Series (FS1)

Sunday 13th March

· 3:30 pm EST — Ruoff Mortgage 500, NASCAR Cup Series (FOX)

The Ruoff Mortgage 500 will mark the fourth race of the season. The season kicked off late last month on February 20th with the Daytona 500. The event will also mark the 52nd Cup series event at the Phoenix Raceway since the event's inauguration.

Ruoff Mortgage on Twitter updated the kick-off event stating that:

"Want to win a trip to the 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 Cup Series race at @phoenixraceway? Enter to win at http://RaceHomeWithRuoff.com"

The green flag is set to drop at exactly 3:30 pm EST. The one mile tri-oval raceway will also host the ARCA Menards Series as well as the Xfinity Series.

The ARCA’s General Tire 150 is set to commence on Friday, March 11th, followed by Xfinity United Rentals 200 on Saturday, March 12th. After that, the highly anticipated Ruoff Mortgage will take over the tracks on Sunday 13th.

Most NASCAR drivers will be defending the win over Ruoff Mortgage 2022 season

Unlike the Pennzoil 400, where we had an open car that marked entry 37 to the race, the Ruoff will feature no open cars leaving the tracks with only 36 entries. The 36 drivers will battle for 312 laps and the best contestant will carry the checkered flag home.

Martin Truex Jr. will be defending his win after an impressive performance in the Ruoff Mortgage in the 2021 season. Truex Jr. took it from Joe Logano, who finished in second place. In this year’s Ruoff Mortgage 500 Logano will attempt to collect the win for the second time.

Currently, Kevin Harvick holds the record for most wins at the Phoenix Raceway with five. He is also the only active driver with more than two wins and will be battling for his sixth this weekend.

Edited by Adam Dickson