NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2022 Ally 400 marks the 17th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, June 26, at 5:00 p.m. ET at the Nashville Raceway.

The 1.33-mile-long track features 14 degrees of banking at four turns, producing unique challenges for the drivers and entertainment for fans.

The first 16 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen 12 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, and Daniel Suarez.

Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, and Logano are the four to win multiple races so far this season.

Heading to Tennessee, Kyle Larson has the top betting odds, at +600, of winning Sunday’s race, according to sportsbettingdime.com.

The defending Cup champion was followed by Food City Dirt Race winner Kyle Busch at +800 odds. A two-time race winner this season, Ross Chastain has the third highest betting odds of +850 of winning the Ally 400 on Sunday.

Chase Elliott stands fourth with the best odds of +900 to win his second race of the season. Ryan Blaney, who won the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway, has the fifth-highest betting odds of +1000, according to sportsbettingdime.com.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Ally 400

Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch are the perfect picks for those going with the best odds. Larson is the defending champion of the event, as he completed the 300-lap race in a time of three hours, thirty minutes, and twenty-three seconds. It was the first win at the inaugural event for Hendrick Motorsports and manufacturer Chevrolet.

Here are the odds for all 36-drivers competing at Nashville Superspeedway:

Kyle Larson, +600 Kyle Busch, +800 Ross Chastain, +850 Chase Elliott, +900 Ryan Blaney, +1000 Denny Hamlin, +1100 William Byron, +1200 Joey Logano, +1200 Martin Truex Jr., +1300 Christopher Bell, +1600 Alex Bowman, +1600 Tyler Reddick, +1600 Chase Briscoe, +2200 Kurt Busch, +2500 Kevin Harvick, +2500 Daniel Suarez, +3000 Aric Almirola, +5000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +5000 Austin Cindric, +6000 Austin Dillon, +6600 Erik Jones, +8000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Ally 400 can be watched on NBC and MRN.

