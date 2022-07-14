NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The Ambetter 301 marks the 20th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, July 17, at 3:00 pm ET at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
The 1.058-mile-long track features 2/7 degrees of variable banking on the turn and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch.
The first 19 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen 13 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Daniel Suarez, and Tyler Reddick.
Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, and Logano are the only five drivers to have won two races each, while Elliott has the most three wins so far this season.
Heading to New Hampton, All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney has the top betting odds, at +600, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Kyle Busch and Joey Logano are tied with the second-highest odds of +800 to win the Ambetter 301 on Sunday. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin have the third-highest odds of +800 for Sunday.
Aric Almirola, the defending champion of the event, has the tenth-highest betting odds of +2500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Ambetter 301
Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Joey Logano have the perfect picks for those going with the best odds. Almirola, the defending winner of the event, put in a decent performance last week and could win his first race of the season.
Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:
- Ryan Blaney, +600
- Kyle Busch, +700
- Joey Logano, +700
- Martin Truex Jr., +800
- Denny Hamlin, +800
- Chase Elliott, +900
- Ross Chastain, +1000
- Kyle Larson, +1200
- Kevin Harvick, +1500
- Christopher Bell, +1800
- Tyler Reddick, +2000
- William Byron, +2000
- Chase Briscoe, +2000
- Daniel Suarez, +2500
- Aric Almirola, +2500
- Kurt Busch, +3000
- Alex Bowman, +3000
- Austin Cindric, +5000
- Michael McDowell, +10000
- Erik Jones, +10000
- Chris Buescher, +10000
- Bubba Wallace, +10000
- Brad Keselowski, +10000
- Austin Dillon, +10000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000
- Justin Haley, +25000
- Cole Custer, +25000
- A.J. Allmendinger, +25000
- Ty Dillon, +50000
- Harrison Burton, +50000
- Corey Lajoie, +50000
- Todd Gilliland, +100000
- Josh Bilicki, +100000
- J.J. Yeley, +100000
- Cody Ware, +100000
- B.J. McLeod, +100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s Ambetter 301 can be viewed on USA Network and PRN.