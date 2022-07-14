NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The Ambetter 301 marks the 20th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, July 17, at 3:00 pm ET at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The 1.058-mile-long track features 2/7 degrees of variable banking on the turn and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch.

The first 19 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen 13 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Daniel Suarez, and Tyler Reddick.

Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, and Logano are the only five drivers to have won two races each, while Elliott has the most three wins so far this season.

Heading to New Hampton, All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney has the top betting odds, at +600, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano are tied with the second-highest odds of +800 to win the Ambetter 301 on Sunday. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin have the third-highest odds of +800 for Sunday.

Aric Almirola, the defending champion of the event, has the tenth-highest betting odds of +2500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Ambetter 301

Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Joey Logano have the perfect picks for those going with the best odds. Almirola, the defending winner of the event, put in a decent performance last week and could win his first race of the season.

Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Ryan Blaney, +600 Kyle Busch, +700 Joey Logano, +700 Martin Truex Jr., +800 Denny Hamlin, +800 Chase Elliott, +900 Ross Chastain, +1000 Kyle Larson, +1200 Kevin Harvick, +1500 Christopher Bell, +1800 Tyler Reddick, +2000 William Byron, +2000 Chase Briscoe, +2000 Daniel Suarez, +2500 Aric Almirola, +2500 Kurt Busch, +3000 Alex Bowman, +3000 Austin Cindric, +5000 Michael McDowell, +10000 Erik Jones, +10000 Chris Buescher, +10000 Bubba Wallace, +10000 Brad Keselowski, +10000 Austin Dillon, +10000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000 Justin Haley, +25000 Cole Custer, +25000 A.J. Allmendinger, +25000 Ty Dillon, +50000 Harrison Burton, +50000 Corey Lajoie, +50000 Todd Gilliland, +100000 Josh Bilicki, +100000 J.J. Yeley, +100000 Cody Ware, +100000 B.J. McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Ambetter 301 can be viewed on USA Network and PRN.

