NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 14, 2022 01:54 PM IST

The Ambetter 301 marks the 20th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, July 17, at 3:00 pm ET at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The 1.058-mile-long track features 2/7 degrees of variable banking on the turn and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch.

The first 19 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen 13 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Daniel Suarez, and Tyler Reddick.

IT’S. RACE. WEEK!We’re wicked excited to have a wicked good time with some wicked fast cahs and wicked big lobstahs. 🏎️ 💨 🏁🦞 https://t.co/Oia6S0vxmI

Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, and Logano are the only five drivers to have won two races each, while Elliott has the most three wins so far this season.

Heading to New Hampton, All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney has the top betting odds, at +600, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Four consecutive wins for the blue oval at @NHMS. Will it become five on Sunday? https://t.co/z1MR2MDJGr

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano are tied with the second-highest odds of +800 to win the Ambetter 301 on Sunday. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin have the third-highest odds of +800 for Sunday.

Aric Almirola, the defending champion of the event, has the tenth-highest betting odds of +2500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Ambetter 301

Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Joey Logano have the perfect picks for those going with the best odds. Almirola, the defending winner of the event, put in a decent performance last week and could win his first race of the season.

Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

  1. Ryan Blaney, +600
  2. Kyle Busch, +700
  3. Joey Logano, +700
  4. Martin Truex Jr., +800
  5. Denny Hamlin, +800
  6. Chase Elliott, +900
  7. Ross Chastain, +1000
  8. Kyle Larson, +1200
  9. Kevin Harvick, +1500
  10. Christopher Bell, +1800
  11. Tyler Reddick, +2000
  12. William Byron, +2000
  13. Chase Briscoe, +2000
  14. Daniel Suarez, +2500
  15. Aric Almirola, +2500
  16. Kurt Busch, +3000
  17. Alex Bowman, +3000
  18. Austin Cindric, +5000
  19. Michael McDowell, +10000
  20. Erik Jones, +10000
  21. Chris Buescher, +10000
  22. Bubba Wallace, +10000
  23. Brad Keselowski, +10000
  24. Austin Dillon, +10000
  25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000
  26. Justin Haley, +25000
  27. Cole Custer, +25000
  28. A.J. Allmendinger, +25000
  29. Ty Dillon, +50000
  30. Harrison Burton, +50000
  31. Corey Lajoie, +50000
  32. Todd Gilliland, +100000
  33. Josh Bilicki, +100000
  34. J.J. Yeley, +100000
  35. Cody Ware, +100000
  36. B.J. McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Ambetter 301 can be viewed on USA Network and PRN.

Edited by Anurag C

