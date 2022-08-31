NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Cook Out Southern 400 at Darlington Raceway

The Cook Out Southern 400 marks the 27th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the first race of the NASCAR playoffs.

The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, September 4, at 6:00 pm ET at the Darlington Raceway. The 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval features 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2 and 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4. With 3 degrees on the front stretch and 2 degrees on the back stretch, this track is expected to create an exciting start to the Round of 16.

A total of 36 drivers will be contesting over 367 laps at the 1.366-mile-long track in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 73rd race hosted by the Darlington Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Drivers like Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick, and Austin Dillon have managed to qualify for the 16 drivers' field.

Heading to Darlington, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson has the top betting odds, at +600, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The defending champion of the event, Denny Hamlin, has the second highest betting odds of +600 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by current points table leader Chase Elliott at +700 odds, Tyler Reddick at +700, and Ross Chastain at +900 in the top-five highest betting odds to win the Cook Out Southern 400.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Cook Out Southern 400

Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Darlington Raceway:

Kyle Larson, +600 Denny Hamlin, +600 Chase Elliott, +700 Tyler Reddick, +700 Ross Chastain, +900 Kyle Busch, +900 Joey Logano, +1000 Martin Truex Jr., +1100 Kevin Harvick, +1700 William Byron, +1800 Christopher Bell, +2000 Ryan Blaney, +2000 Alex Bowman, +3000 Daniel Suarez, +4000 Austin Dillon, +4500 Chase Briscoe, +5000 Michael McDowell, +5000 Erik Jones, +6000 Bubba Wallace, +7000 Austin Cindric, +7000 Ty Gibbs, +7000 Chris Buescher, +8000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +8000 Brad Keselowski, +10000 Aric Almirola, +10000 Landon Cassill, +15000 Justin Haley, +15000 Cole Custer, +50000 Ty Dillon, +50000 Harrison Burton, +50000 Daniel Hemric, +50000 Cody Ware, +100000 B.J. McLeod, +100000 Todd Gilliland, +100000 J.J. Yeley, +100000 Corey Lajoie, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 400 can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.

Edited by Anurag C