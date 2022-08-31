NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Cook Out Southern 400 at Darlington Raceway

The Cook Out Southern 400 marks the 27th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the first race of the NASCAR playoffs.
The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, September 4, at 6:00 pm ET at the Darlington Raceway. The 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval features 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2 and 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4. With 3 degrees on the front stretch and 2 degrees on the back stretch, this track is expected to create an exciting start to the Round of 16.
A total of 36 drivers will be contesting over 367 laps at the 1.366-mile-long track in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 73rd race hosted by the Darlington Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.
Drivers like Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick, and Austin Dillon have managed to qualify for the 16 drivers' field.
Heading to Darlington, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson has the top betting odds, at +600, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The defending champion of the event, Denny Hamlin, has the second highest betting odds of +600 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by current points table leader Chase Elliott at +700 odds, Tyler Reddick at +700, and Ross Chastain at +900 in the top-five highest betting odds to win the Cook Out Southern 400.
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Cook Out Southern 400
Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Darlington Raceway:
- Kyle Larson, +600
- Denny Hamlin, +600
- Chase Elliott, +700
- Tyler Reddick, +700
- Ross Chastain, +900
- Kyle Busch, +900
- Joey Logano, +1000
- Martin Truex Jr., +1100
- Kevin Harvick, +1700
- William Byron, +1800
- Christopher Bell, +2000
- Ryan Blaney, +2000
- Alex Bowman, +3000
- Daniel Suarez, +4000
- Austin Dillon, +4500
- Chase Briscoe, +5000
- Michael McDowell, +5000
- Erik Jones, +6000
- Bubba Wallace, +7000
- Austin Cindric, +7000
- Ty Gibbs, +7000
- Chris Buescher, +8000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +8000
- Brad Keselowski, +10000
- Aric Almirola, +10000
- Landon Cassill, +15000
- Justin Haley, +15000
- Cole Custer, +50000
- Ty Dillon, +50000
- Harrison Burton, +50000
- Daniel Hemric, +50000
- Cody Ware, +100000
- B.J. McLeod, +100000
- Todd Gilliland, +100000
- J.J. Yeley, +100000
- Corey Lajoie, +100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 400 can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.