Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 04, 2022 04:46 PM IST

The Firekeepers Casino 400 marks the 23rd race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, August 7, at 3:00 pm ET at the Michigan International Speedway. The 2-mile-long track features 18 degrees of banking at turns, 12 degrees of banking at Start/Finish, and 5 degrees of banking at the Backstretch.

The first 22 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season saw 14 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, and Christopher Bell.

Three wide?! Four wide?! The racing action is going to be intense this weekend at @MISpeedway. https://t.co/Sw9EbCPvtM

Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, Logano, and Reddick have two wins each while Elliott has four victories under his belt so far this season.

One season ago, it came down to the wire in the Irish Hills. 👀@Blaney | @MISpeedway https://t.co/jFrkyZbzjt

Heading to Michigan, the 2020 Cup Series champion and current points table leader Chase Elliott has the top betting odds, at +600, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Food City Dirt Race winner Kyle Busch has the second highest betting odds of +650, followed by Kyle Larson at +700, Denny Hamlin at +750, and Ross Chastain at +900 in the top-five highest betting odds to win the FireKeepers Casino 400.

Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney, who drives #12 Ford full-time in the Cup Series, won the FireKeepers Casino 400 last year and has the sixth-highest betting odds of +1200 to win back-to-back titles.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400

Here are the odds for all 37 drivers competing at Michigan International Speedway:

Also Read Story Continues below
  1. Chase Elliott, +600
  2. Kyle Busch, +650
  3. Kyle Larson, +700
  4. Denny Hamlin, +750
  5. Ross Chastain, +900
  6. William Byron, +1200
  7. Tyler Reddick, +1200
  8. Ryan Blaney, +1200
  9. Martin Truex Jr., +1500
  10. Christopher Bell, +1500
  11. Joey Logano, +2000
  12. Alex Bowman, +2500
  13. Kevin Harvick, +2500
  14. Daniel Suarez, +2500
  15. Erik Jones, +2500
  16. Bubba Wallace, +2500
  17. Kurt Busch, +4000
  18. Austin Cindric, +5000
  19. Chase Briscoe, +5000
  20. Austin Dillon, +5000
  21. Aric Almirola, +10000
  22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +10000
  23. Michael McDowell, +10000
  24. Chris Buescher, +10000
  25. Brad Keselowski, +10000
  26. Austin Hill, +10000
  27. Harrison Burton, +25000
  28. Cole Custer, +25000
  29. Ty Dillon, +50000
  30. Justin Haley, +50000
  31. Corey Lajoie, +50000
  32. Noah Gragson, +50000
  33. Todd Gilliland, +100000
  34. Josh Bilicki, +100000
  35. J.J. Yeley, +100000
  36. Cody Ware, +100000
  37. B.J. McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.

Edited by Anurag C

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...