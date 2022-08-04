NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

The Firekeepers Casino 400 marks the 23rd race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, August 7, at 3:00 pm ET at the Michigan International Speedway. The 2-mile-long track features 18 degrees of banking at turns, 12 degrees of banking at Start/Finish, and 5 degrees of banking at the Backstretch.
The first 22 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season saw 14 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, and Christopher Bell.
Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, Logano, and Reddick have two wins each while Elliott has four victories under his belt so far this season.
Heading to Michigan, the 2020 Cup Series champion and current points table leader Chase Elliott has the top betting odds, at +600, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Food City Dirt Race winner Kyle Busch has the second highest betting odds of +650, followed by Kyle Larson at +700, Denny Hamlin at +750, and Ross Chastain at +900 in the top-five highest betting odds to win the FireKeepers Casino 400.
Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney, who drives #12 Ford full-time in the Cup Series, won the FireKeepers Casino 400 last year and has the sixth-highest betting odds of +1200 to win back-to-back titles.
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400
Here are the odds for all 37 drivers competing at Michigan International Speedway:
- Chase Elliott, +600
- Kyle Busch, +650
- Kyle Larson, +700
- Denny Hamlin, +750
- Ross Chastain, +900
- William Byron, +1200
- Tyler Reddick, +1200
- Ryan Blaney, +1200
- Martin Truex Jr., +1500
- Christopher Bell, +1500
- Joey Logano, +2000
- Alex Bowman, +2500
- Kevin Harvick, +2500
- Daniel Suarez, +2500
- Erik Jones, +2500
- Bubba Wallace, +2500
- Kurt Busch, +4000
- Austin Cindric, +5000
- Chase Briscoe, +5000
- Austin Dillon, +5000
- Aric Almirola, +10000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +10000
- Michael McDowell, +10000
- Chris Buescher, +10000
- Brad Keselowski, +10000
- Austin Hill, +10000
- Harrison Burton, +25000
- Cole Custer, +25000
- Ty Dillon, +50000
- Justin Haley, +50000
- Corey Lajoie, +50000
- Noah Gragson, +50000
- Todd Gilliland, +100000
- Josh Bilicki, +100000
- J.J. Yeley, +100000
- Cody Ware, +100000
- B.J. McLeod, +100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.