NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

The Firekeepers Casino 400 marks the 23rd race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, August 7, at 3:00 pm ET at the Michigan International Speedway. The 2-mile-long track features 18 degrees of banking at turns, 12 degrees of banking at Start/Finish, and 5 degrees of banking at the Backstretch.

The first 22 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season saw 14 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, and Christopher Bell.

Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, Logano, and Reddick have two wins each while Elliott has four victories under his belt so far this season.

Heading to Michigan, the 2020 Cup Series champion and current points table leader Chase Elliott has the top betting odds, at +600, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Food City Dirt Race winner Kyle Busch has the second highest betting odds of +650, followed by Kyle Larson at +700, Denny Hamlin at +750, and Ross Chastain at +900 in the top-five highest betting odds to win the FireKeepers Casino 400.

Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney, who drives #12 Ford full-time in the Cup Series, won the FireKeepers Casino 400 last year and has the sixth-highest betting odds of +1200 to win back-to-back titles.

Here are the odds for all 37 drivers competing at Michigan International Speedway:

Chase Elliott, +600 Kyle Busch, +650 Kyle Larson, +700 Denny Hamlin, +750 Ross Chastain, +900 William Byron, +1200 Tyler Reddick, +1200 Ryan Blaney, +1200 Martin Truex Jr., +1500 Christopher Bell, +1500 Joey Logano, +2000 Alex Bowman, +2500 Kevin Harvick, +2500 Daniel Suarez, +2500 Erik Jones, +2500 Bubba Wallace, +2500 Kurt Busch, +4000 Austin Cindric, +5000 Chase Briscoe, +5000 Austin Dillon, +5000 Aric Almirola, +10000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +10000 Michael McDowell, +10000 Chris Buescher, +10000 Brad Keselowski, +10000 Austin Hill, +10000 Harrison Burton, +25000 Cole Custer, +25000 Ty Dillon, +50000 Justin Haley, +50000 Corey Lajoie, +50000 Noah Gragson, +50000 Todd Gilliland, +100000 Josh Bilicki, +100000 J.J. Yeley, +100000 Cody Ware, +100000 B.J. McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.

