×
Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

during the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
during the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 05, 2022 10:22 PM IST
News

The 2022 Goodyear 400 marks the 12th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season. The green-flag is set to drop on Sunday, May 8 at the Darlington Raceway.

Richmond Raceway is also known as "The Lady in Black" and "The Track Too Tough to Tame”, which offers a great racing experience for both drivers and fans.

The 1.33-mile-long features 25 degrees of banking at turns one and two and 23 degrees of banking at turns three and four. It has three degrees of banking on the front stretch and two degrees on the backstretch.

Ready to fly into race weekend 🤘Presented by @Boeing. https://t.co/3v2WlG8dsM

The first 11 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen nine different winners - Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, and Chase Elliott.

Byron and Chastain are the only two drivers who have posted multiple wins so far this season. Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner of Goodyear 400 and will be looking to make it to Victory Lane again at the venue this year.

Who do you think is going to take home the win at @TooToughToTame this year? Comment your predictions below! #Goodyear400 https://t.co/c8Cc4aQTMO

Heading to Darlington, the WISE Power 400 winner has the top betting odds at +500 to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Last year’s winner of the event, Truex Jr. is just behind at +700 odds despite an uneven season so far. Denny Hamlin and last week's winner Chase Elliott tied the odds at +800 to win the race on Sunday.

Kyle Busch is one of the most experienced drivers on NASCAR's schedule, with five straight top-five finishes, including a victory at Bristol’s dirt race. He has the fourth-highest betting odds of +1000 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Goodyear400

Here are the odds for all 36-drivers competing at Darlington Raceway:

Also Read Article Continues below
  1. Kyle Larson, +500
  2. Martin Truex Jr., +700
  3. Denny Hamlin, +800
  4. Chase Elliott, +800
  5. Kyle Busch, +1000
  6. William Byron, +1200
  7. Ryan Blaney, +1200
  8. Ross Chastain, +1200
  9. Alex Bowman, +1400
  10. Joey Logano, +1400
  11. Kevin Harvick, +1600
  12. Tyler Reddick, +2000
  13. Kurt Busch, +3000
  14. Daniel Suarez, +3000
  15. Christopher Bell, +3000
  16. Austin Dillon, +3000
  17. Erik Jones, +4000
  18. Chris Buescher, +4000
  19. Chase Briscoe, +4000
  20. Austin Cindric, +5000
  21. Brad Keselowski, +5000
  22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +7500
  23. Aric Almirola, +8000
  24. Daniel Hemric, +15000
  25. Bubba Wallace, +15000
  26. Justin Haley, +20000
  27. Cole Custer, +20000
  28. Todd Gilliland, +50000
  29. Harrison Burton, +50000
  30. Corey Lajoie, +50000
  31. Ty Dillon, +50000
  32. Michael McDowell, +50000
  33. Josh Bilicki, +100000
  34. J.J. Yeley, +100000
  35. Cody Ware, +100000
  36. B.J. McLeod, +100000

Edited by Adam Dickson

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी