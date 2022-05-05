NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The 2022 Goodyear 400 marks the 12th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season. The green-flag is set to drop on Sunday, May 8 at the Darlington Raceway.
Richmond Raceway is also known as "The Lady in Black" and "The Track Too Tough to Tame”, which offers a great racing experience for both drivers and fans.
The 1.33-mile-long features 25 degrees of banking at turns one and two and 23 degrees of banking at turns three and four. It has three degrees of banking on the front stretch and two degrees on the backstretch.
The first 11 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen nine different winners - Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, and Chase Elliott.
Byron and Chastain are the only two drivers who have posted multiple wins so far this season. Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner of Goodyear 400 and will be looking to make it to Victory Lane again at the venue this year.
Heading to Darlington, the WISE Power 400 winner has the top betting odds at +500 to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Last year’s winner of the event, Truex Jr. is just behind at +700 odds despite an uneven season so far. Denny Hamlin and last week's winner Chase Elliott tied the odds at +800 to win the race on Sunday.
Kyle Busch is one of the most experienced drivers on NASCAR's schedule, with five straight top-five finishes, including a victory at Bristol’s dirt race. He has the fourth-highest betting odds of +1000 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Goodyear400
Here are the odds for all 36-drivers competing at Darlington Raceway:
- Kyle Larson, +500
- Martin Truex Jr., +700
- Denny Hamlin, +800
- Chase Elliott, +800
- Kyle Busch, +1000
- William Byron, +1200
- Ryan Blaney, +1200
- Ross Chastain, +1200
- Alex Bowman, +1400
- Joey Logano, +1400
- Kevin Harvick, +1600
- Tyler Reddick, +2000
- Kurt Busch, +3000
- Daniel Suarez, +3000
- Christopher Bell, +3000
- Austin Dillon, +3000
- Erik Jones, +4000
- Chris Buescher, +4000
- Chase Briscoe, +4000
- Austin Cindric, +5000
- Brad Keselowski, +5000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +7500
- Aric Almirola, +8000
- Daniel Hemric, +15000
- Bubba Wallace, +15000
- Justin Haley, +20000
- Cole Custer, +20000
- Todd Gilliland, +50000
- Harrison Burton, +50000
- Corey Lajoie, +50000
- Ty Dillon, +50000
- Michael McDowell, +50000
- Josh Bilicki, +100000
- J.J. Yeley, +100000
- Cody Ware, +100000
- B.J. McLeod, +100000