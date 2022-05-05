NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The 2022 Goodyear 400 marks the 12th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season. The green-flag is set to drop on Sunday, May 8 at the Darlington Raceway.

The 1.33-mile-long features 25 degrees of banking at turns one and two and 23 degrees of banking at turns three and four. It has three degrees of banking on the front stretch and two degrees on the backstretch.

The first 11 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen nine different winners - Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, and Chase Elliott.

Byron and Chastain are the only two drivers who have posted multiple wins so far this season. Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner of Goodyear 400 and will be looking to make it to Victory Lane again at the venue this year.

Heading to Darlington, the WISE Power 400 winner has the top betting odds at +500 to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Last year’s winner of the event, Truex Jr. is just behind at +700 odds despite an uneven season so far. Denny Hamlin and last week's winner Chase Elliott tied the odds at +800 to win the race on Sunday.

Kyle Busch is one of the most experienced drivers on NASCAR's schedule, with five straight top-five finishes, including a victory at Bristol’s dirt race. He has the fourth-highest betting odds of +1000 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Goodyear400

Here are the odds for all 36-drivers competing at Darlington Raceway:

Kyle Larson, +500 Martin Truex Jr., +700 Denny Hamlin, +800 Chase Elliott, +800 Kyle Busch, +1000 William Byron, +1200 Ryan Blaney, +1200 Ross Chastain, +1200 Alex Bowman, +1400 Joey Logano, +1400 Kevin Harvick, +1600 Tyler Reddick, +2000 Kurt Busch, +3000 Daniel Suarez, +3000 Christopher Bell, +3000 Austin Dillon, +3000 Erik Jones, +4000 Chris Buescher, +4000 Chase Briscoe, +4000 Austin Cindric, +5000 Brad Keselowski, +5000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +7500 Aric Almirola, +8000 Daniel Hemric, +15000 Bubba Wallace, +15000 Justin Haley, +20000 Cole Custer, +20000 Todd Gilliland, +50000 Harrison Burton, +50000 Corey Lajoie, +50000 Ty Dillon, +50000 Michael McDowell, +50000 Josh Bilicki, +100000 J.J. Yeley, +100000 Cody Ware, +100000 B.J. McLeod, +100000

