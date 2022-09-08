Create

NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 08, 2022 04:20 PM IST

The Hollywood Casino 400 marks the 28th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the second race of the NASCAR playoffs.

The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, September 11, at 3:00 pm ET at the Kansas Speedway. The 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking at the turn, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and 5 degrees of banking on the backstretch.

RETWEET if you'll be watching the #NASCARPlayoffs this weekend.The second race of the Round of 16 is at @kansasspeedway, Sunday at 3P ET on @USA_Network. https://t.co/G0tbpBsSjf

A total of 36 Cup drivers will be contesting over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 22nd race hosted by the Darlington Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

No shortage of drama in the Heartland. SUNDAY | 3 PM ET | USA https://t.co/sCC8czn2kX

Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick, and Austin Dillon have managed to qualify for the NASCAR playoffs. The top 12 drivers will advance to the Round of 12 in two races.

Heading to Kansas City, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the top betting odds, at +550, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

His teammate Kyle Busch has the second-highest betting odds of +600 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by Martin Truex Jr. at +700 odds, Chase Elliott at +750, and the defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson at +800 in the top-five highest betting odds to win the Hollywood Casino 400.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400

Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Kansas Speedway:

  1. Denny Hamlin, +550
  2. Kyle Busch, +600
  3. Martin Truex Jr., +700
  4. Chase Elliott, +750
  5. Kyle Larson, +800
  6. Christopher Bell, +1000
  7. Tyler Reddick, +1200
  8. Ross Chastain, +1200
  9. Ryan Blaney, +1500
  10. Kevin Harvick, +1500
  11. William Byron, +2000
  12. Joey Logano, +2000
  13. Bubba Wallace, +2000
  14. Ty Gibbs, +3500
  15. Daniel Suarez, +3500
  16. Alex Bowman, +3500
  17. Erik Jones, +5000
  18. Austin Dillon, +5000
  19. Austin Cindric, +5000
  20. Chase Briscoe, +5000
  21. Brad Keselowski, +10000
  22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000
  23. Michael McDowell, +25000
  24. Aric Almirola, +25000
  25. Chris Buescher, +25000
  26. Ty Dillon, +50000
  27. Noah Gragson, +50000
  28. Harrison Burton, +50000
  29. Justin Haley, +50000
  30. Cole Custer, +50000
  31. Todd Gilliland, +100000
  32. Landon Cassill, +100000
  33. Corey Lajoie, +100000
  34. Cody Ware, +100000
  35. J.J. Yeley, +100000
  36. B.J. McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.

Edited by Anurag C

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...