NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The Hollywood Casino 400 marks the 28th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the second race of the NASCAR playoffs.

The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, September 11, at 3:00 pm ET at the Kansas Speedway. The 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking at the turn, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and 5 degrees of banking on the backstretch.

A total of 36 Cup drivers will be contesting over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 22nd race hosted by the Darlington Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick, and Austin Dillon have managed to qualify for the NASCAR playoffs. The top 12 drivers will advance to the Round of 12 in two races.

Heading to Kansas City, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the top betting odds, at +550, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

His teammate Kyle Busch has the second-highest betting odds of +600 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by Martin Truex Jr. at +700 odds, Chase Elliott at +750, and the defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson at +800 in the top-five highest betting odds to win the Hollywood Casino 400.

Denny Hamlin, +550 Kyle Busch, +600 Martin Truex Jr., +700 Chase Elliott, +750 Kyle Larson, +800 Christopher Bell, +1000 Tyler Reddick, +1200 Ross Chastain, +1200 Ryan Blaney, +1500 Kevin Harvick, +1500 William Byron, +2000 Joey Logano, +2000 Bubba Wallace, +2000 Ty Gibbs, +3500 Daniel Suarez, +3500 Alex Bowman, +3500 Erik Jones, +5000 Austin Dillon, +5000 Austin Cindric, +5000 Chase Briscoe, +5000 Brad Keselowski, +10000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000 Michael McDowell, +25000 Aric Almirola, +25000 Chris Buescher, +25000 Ty Dillon, +50000 Noah Gragson, +50000 Harrison Burton, +50000 Justin Haley, +50000 Cole Custer, +50000 Todd Gilliland, +100000 Landon Cassill, +100000 Corey Lajoie, +100000 Cody Ware, +100000 J.J. Yeley, +100000 B.J. McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.

