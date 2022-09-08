NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The Hollywood Casino 400 marks the 28th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the second race of the NASCAR playoffs.
The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, September 11, at 3:00 pm ET at the Kansas Speedway. The 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking at the turn, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and 5 degrees of banking on the backstretch.
A total of 36 Cup drivers will be contesting over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 22nd race hosted by the Darlington Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.
Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick, and Austin Dillon have managed to qualify for the NASCAR playoffs. The top 12 drivers will advance to the Round of 12 in two races.
Heading to Kansas City, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the top betting odds, at +550, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
His teammate Kyle Busch has the second-highest betting odds of +600 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by Martin Truex Jr. at +700 odds, Chase Elliott at +750, and the defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson at +800 in the top-five highest betting odds to win the Hollywood Casino 400.
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400
Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Kansas Speedway:
- Denny Hamlin, +550
- Kyle Busch, +600
- Martin Truex Jr., +700
- Chase Elliott, +750
- Kyle Larson, +800
- Christopher Bell, +1000
- Tyler Reddick, +1200
- Ross Chastain, +1200
- Ryan Blaney, +1500
- Kevin Harvick, +1500
- William Byron, +2000
- Joey Logano, +2000
- Bubba Wallace, +2000
- Ty Gibbs, +3500
- Daniel Suarez, +3500
- Alex Bowman, +3500
- Erik Jones, +5000
- Austin Dillon, +5000
- Austin Cindric, +5000
- Chase Briscoe, +5000
- Brad Keselowski, +10000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000
- Michael McDowell, +25000
- Aric Almirola, +25000
- Chris Buescher, +25000
- Ty Dillon, +50000
- Noah Gragson, +50000
- Harrison Burton, +50000
- Justin Haley, +50000
- Cole Custer, +50000
- Todd Gilliland, +100000
- Landon Cassill, +100000
- Corey Lajoie, +100000
- Cody Ware, +100000
- J.J. Yeley, +100000
- B.J. McLeod, +100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.