NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

The M&M’s Fan Appreciation marks the 21st race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, July 230, at 3:00 pm ET at Pocono Raceway.
The 2.5-mile-long track features 14 degrees of banking in Turn 1, 8 degrees of banking in Turn 2, and 6 degrees of banking in Turn 3.
The first 20 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen 14 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, and Christopher Bell.
Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, Logano, and Elliott are the only five drivers to have multiple wins so far this season.
Heading to Pennsylvania, Food City Dirt Race winner and the defending champion of the event, Kyle Busch has the top betting odds, at +600, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott are tied for the second-highest odds of +800 to win the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 on Sunday. Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has the third-highest odds of +900 for Sunday.
Drivers like William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, and Kevin Harvick sit at the fourth-highest odds of +1000. Christopher Bell, who won last week’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, has betting odds of +1200 to win on Sunday.
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400
Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Pocono Raceway:
- Kyle Busch, +600
- Denny Hamlin, +800
- Chase Elliott, +800
- Kyle Larson, +900
- William Byron, +1000
- Ryan Blaney, +1000
- Ross Chastain, +1000
- Kevin Harvick, +1000
- Martin Truex Jr., +1200
- Joey Logano, +1200
- Christopher Bell, +1500
- Alex Bowman, +2000
- Aric Almirola, +2500
- Tyler Reddick, +2500
- Kurt Busch, +3000
- Daniel Suarez, +3000
- Bubba Wallace, +4000
- Chase Briscoe, +4000
- Brad Keselowski, +4000
- Austin Cindric, +5000
- Erik Jones, +10000
- Austin Dillon, +10000
- Noah Gragson, +25000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000
- Michael McDowell, +25000
- Cole Custer, +25000
- Chris Buescher, +25000
- Justin Haley, +50000
- Harrison Burton, +50000
- Corey Lajoie, +50000
- Todd Gilliland, +100000
- Josh Bilicki, +100000
- J.J. Yeley, +100000
- Cody Ware, +100000
- B.J. McLeod, +100000
- Ty Dillon, 100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.