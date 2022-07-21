Create
NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono Raceway
Yash Soni
Modified Jul 21, 2022 10:50 PM IST

The M&M’s Fan Appreciation marks the 21st race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, July 230, at 3:00 pm ET at Pocono Raceway.

The 2.5-mile-long track features 14 degrees of banking in Turn 1, 8 degrees of banking in Turn 2, and 6 degrees of banking in Turn 3.

The first 20 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen 14 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, and Christopher Bell.

A triple dose of action is coming your way this weekend from @PoconoRaceway! https://t.co/mcvNC1kObu

Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, Logano, and Elliott are the only five drivers to have multiple wins so far this season.

Heading to Pennsylvania, Food City Dirt Race winner and the defending champion of the event, Kyle Busch has the top betting odds, at +600, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

We think this flashback to last year’s race at @PoconoRaceway works for our #WednesdayMotiviation! What do you think @Alex_Bowman? 😎 #NASCAR https://t.co/kWkvR7YF26

Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott are tied for the second-highest odds of +800 to win the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 on Sunday. Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has the third-highest odds of +900 for Sunday.

Drivers like William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, and Kevin Harvick sit at the fourth-highest odds of +1000. Christopher Bell, who won last week’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, has betting odds of +1200 to win on Sunday.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400

Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Pocono Raceway:

  1. Kyle Busch, +600
  2. Denny Hamlin, +800
  3. Chase Elliott, +800
  4. Kyle Larson, +900
  5. William Byron, +1000
  6. Ryan Blaney, +1000
  7. Ross Chastain, +1000
  8. Kevin Harvick, +1000
  9. Martin Truex Jr., +1200
  10. Joey Logano, +1200
  11. Christopher Bell, +1500
  12. Alex Bowman, +2000
  13. Aric Almirola, +2500
  14. Tyler Reddick, +2500
  15. Kurt Busch, +3000
  16. Daniel Suarez, +3000
  17. Bubba Wallace, +4000
  18. Chase Briscoe, +4000
  19. Brad Keselowski, +4000
  20. Austin Cindric, +5000
  21. Erik Jones, +10000
  22. Austin Dillon, +10000
  23. Noah Gragson, +25000
  24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000
  25. Michael McDowell, +25000
  26. Cole Custer, +25000
  27. Chris Buescher, +25000
  28. Justin Haley, +50000
  29. Harrison Burton, +50000
  30. Corey Lajoie, +50000
  31. Todd Gilliland, +100000
  32. Josh Bilicki, +100000
  33. J.J. Yeley, +100000
  34. Cody Ware, +100000
  35. B.J. McLeod, +100000
  36. Ty Dillon, 100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.

Edited by Anurag C

