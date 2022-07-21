NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

The M&M’s Fan Appreciation marks the 21st race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, July 230, at 3:00 pm ET at Pocono Raceway.

The 2.5-mile-long track features 14 degrees of banking in Turn 1, 8 degrees of banking in Turn 2, and 6 degrees of banking in Turn 3.

The first 20 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen 14 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, and Christopher Bell.

Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, Logano, and Elliott are the only five drivers to have multiple wins so far this season.

Heading to Pennsylvania, Food City Dirt Race winner and the defending champion of the event, Kyle Busch has the top betting odds, at +600, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott are tied for the second-highest odds of +800 to win the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 on Sunday. Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has the third-highest odds of +900 for Sunday.

Drivers like William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, and Kevin Harvick sit at the fourth-highest odds of +1000. Christopher Bell, who won last week’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, has betting odds of +1200 to win on Sunday.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400

Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Pocono Raceway:

Kyle Busch, +600 Denny Hamlin, +800 Chase Elliott, +800 Kyle Larson, +900 William Byron, +1000 Ryan Blaney, +1000 Ross Chastain, +1000 Kevin Harvick, +1000 Martin Truex Jr., +1200 Joey Logano, +1200 Christopher Bell, +1500 Alex Bowman, +2000 Aric Almirola, +2500 Tyler Reddick, +2500 Kurt Busch, +3000 Daniel Suarez, +3000 Bubba Wallace, +4000 Chase Briscoe, +4000 Brad Keselowski, +4000 Austin Cindric, +5000 Erik Jones, +10000 Austin Dillon, +10000 Noah Gragson, +25000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000 Michael McDowell, +25000 Cole Custer, +25000 Chris Buescher, +25000 Justin Haley, +50000 Harrison Burton, +50000 Corey Lajoie, +50000 Todd Gilliland, +100000 Josh Bilicki, +100000 J.J. Yeley, +100000 Cody Ware, +100000 B.J. McLeod, +100000 Ty Dillon, 100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.

