NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard marks the 22nd race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, July 31, at 2:30 pm ET at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The 2.439-mile road course features 14 turns and an asphalt and brick track.
The first 21 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season saw 14 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, and Christopher Bell.
Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, and Logano have two wins each and Elliott has four victories under his belt so far this season.
Heading to Indiana, former Cup Series champion and points table leader Chase Elliott has the top betting odds, at +400, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has the second highest betting odds of +650, followed by Ross Chastain at +700, Tyler Reddick at +1000, and Austin Cindric at +1200 in the top-five highest betting odds to win the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.
Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger, who drives #16 part-time in the Cup Series, won the inaugural Verizon 200 last year and has the seventh-highest betting odds of +2000 to win back-to-back titles.
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
Here are the odds for all 38 drivers competing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:
- Chase Elliott, +400
- Kyle Larson, +650
- Ross Chastain, +700
- Tyler Reddick, +1000
- Austin Cindric, +1200
- Daniel Suarez, +1200
- Chase Briscoe, +1600
- Ryan Blaney, +1600
- Martin Truex Jr., +1600
- Kyle Busch, +1600
- Christopher Bell, +2000
- A.J. Allmendinger, +2000
- William Byron, +2000
- Denny Hamlin, +2000
- Kevin Harvick, +2500
- Chris Buescher, +3000
- Alex Bowman, +3000
- Michael McDowell, +3000
- Joey Logano, +4000
- Kurt Busch, +5000
- Cole Custer, +10000
- Austin Dillon, +10000
- Aric Almirola, +10000
- Brad Keselowski, +10000
- Justin Haley, +10000
- Erik Jones, +10000
- Bubba Wallace, +50000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +50000
- Ty Dillon, +100000
- Todd Gilliland, +100000
- Loris Hezemans, +100000
- Josh Williams, +100000
- Josh Bilicki, +100000
- Joey Hand, +100000
- Harrison Burton, +100000
- Daniil Kvyat, +100000
- Corey Lajoie, +100000
- Cody Ware, +100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard can be viewed on NBC and PRN.