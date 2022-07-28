NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard marks the 22nd race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, July 31, at 2:30 pm ET at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The 2.439-mile road course features 14 turns and an asphalt and brick track.

The first 21 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season saw 14 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, and Christopher Bell.

RFK Racing @RFKracing ‍ ‍



We're proud to highlight the @ljfamfoundation on the No. 17 of



#NASCAR | @KingJames Creating generational change for kids and families.We're proud to highlight the @ljfamfoundation on the No. 17 of @Chris_Buescher in Michigan! Creating generational change for kids and families. 👨‍👩‍👦💯 We're proud to highlight the @ljfamfoundation on the No. 17 of @Chris_Buescher in Michigan!#NASCAR | @KingJames https://t.co/vcQWupMoZj

Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, and Logano have two wins each and Elliott has four victories under his belt so far this season.

Heading to Indiana, former Cup Series champion and points table leader Chase Elliott has the top betting odds, at +400, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

John Ewing 🦁 @johnewing



Favorites

• Chase Elliot +450

• Kyle Larson +700

• Ross Chastain +700



Highest Ticket%

• Chase Elliott 16%

• Kevin Harvick 6%

• Kyle Larson 5%



Highest Handle%

• Chase Elliott 42%

• William Byron 8%

• Austin Cindric 7% @NASCAR Verizon 200 betting at @BetMGM Favorites• Chase Elliot +450• Kyle Larson +700• Ross Chastain +700Highest Ticket%• Chase Elliott 16%• Kevin Harvick 6%• Kyle Larson 5%Highest Handle%• Chase Elliott 42%• William Byron 8%• Austin Cindric 7% .@NASCAR Verizon 200 betting at @BetMGM Favorites• Chase Elliot +450• Kyle Larson +700• Ross Chastain +700Highest Ticket%• Chase Elliott 16%• Kevin Harvick 6%• Kyle Larson 5%Highest Handle%• Chase Elliott 42%• William Byron 8%• Austin Cindric 7%

The defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has the second highest betting odds of +650, followed by Ross Chastain at +700, Tyler Reddick at +1000, and Austin Cindric at +1200 in the top-five highest betting odds to win the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger, who drives #16 part-time in the Cup Series, won the inaugural Verizon 200 last year and has the seventh-highest betting odds of +2000 to win back-to-back titles.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

Here are the odds for all 38 drivers competing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Chase Elliott, +400 Kyle Larson, +650 Ross Chastain, +700 Tyler Reddick, +1000 Austin Cindric, +1200 Daniel Suarez, +1200 Chase Briscoe, +1600 Ryan Blaney, +1600 Martin Truex Jr., +1600 Kyle Busch, +1600 Christopher Bell, +2000 A.J. Allmendinger, +2000 William Byron, +2000 Denny Hamlin, +2000 Kevin Harvick, +2500 Chris Buescher, +3000 Alex Bowman, +3000 Michael McDowell, +3000 Joey Logano, +4000 Kurt Busch, +5000 Cole Custer, +10000 Austin Dillon, +10000 Aric Almirola, +10000 Brad Keselowski, +10000 Justin Haley, +10000 Erik Jones, +10000 Bubba Wallace, +50000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +50000 Ty Dillon, +100000 Todd Gilliland, +100000 Loris Hezemans, +100000 Josh Williams, +100000 Josh Bilicki, +100000 Joey Hand, +100000 Harrison Burton, +100000 Daniil Kvyat, +100000 Corey Lajoie, +100000 Cody Ware, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard can be viewed on NBC and PRN.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far