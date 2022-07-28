Create
NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

A general view of a flyover during pre-race ceremonies before the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Modified Jul 28, 2022 09:02 PM IST

The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard marks the 22nd race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, July 31, at 2:30 pm ET at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The 2.439-mile road course features 14 turns and an asphalt and brick track.

The first 21 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season saw 14 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, and Christopher Bell.

Creating generational change for kids and families. 👨‍👩‍👦💯 We're proud to highlight the @ljfamfoundation on the No. 17 of @Chris_Buescher in Michigan!#NASCAR | @KingJames https://t.co/vcQWupMoZj

Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, and Logano have two wins each and Elliott has four victories under his belt so far this season.

Heading to Indiana, former Cup Series champion and points table leader Chase Elliott has the top betting odds, at +400, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

.@NASCAR Verizon 200 betting at @BetMGM Favorites• Chase Elliot +450• Kyle Larson +700• Ross Chastain +700Highest Ticket%• Chase Elliott 16%• Kevin Harvick 6%• Kyle Larson 5%Highest Handle%• Chase Elliott 42%• William Byron 8%• Austin Cindric 7%

The defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has the second highest betting odds of +650, followed by Ross Chastain at +700, Tyler Reddick at +1000, and Austin Cindric at +1200 in the top-five highest betting odds to win the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger, who drives #16 part-time in the Cup Series, won the inaugural Verizon 200 last year and has the seventh-highest betting odds of +2000 to win back-to-back titles.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

Here are the odds for all 38 drivers competing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

  1. Chase Elliott, +400
  2. Kyle Larson, +650
  3. Ross Chastain, +700
  4. Tyler Reddick, +1000
  5. Austin Cindric, +1200
  6. Daniel Suarez, +1200
  7. Chase Briscoe, +1600
  8. Ryan Blaney, +1600
  9. Martin Truex Jr., +1600
  10. Kyle Busch, +1600
  11. Christopher Bell, +2000
  12. A.J. Allmendinger, +2000
  13. William Byron, +2000
  14. Denny Hamlin, +2000
  15. Kevin Harvick, +2500
  16. Chris Buescher, +3000
  17. Alex Bowman, +3000
  18. Michael McDowell, +3000
  19. Joey Logano, +4000
  20. Kurt Busch, +5000
  21. Cole Custer, +10000
  22. Austin Dillon, +10000
  23. Aric Almirola, +10000
  24. Brad Keselowski, +10000
  25. Justin Haley, +10000
  26. Erik Jones, +10000
  27. Bubba Wallace, +50000
  28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +50000
  29. Ty Dillon, +100000
  30. Todd Gilliland, +100000
  31. Loris Hezemans, +100000
  32. Josh Williams, +100000
  33. Josh Bilicki, +100000
  34. Joey Hand, +100000
  35. Harrison Burton, +100000
  36. Daniil Kvyat, +100000
  37. Corey Lajoie, +100000
  38. Cody Ware, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard can be viewed on NBC and PRN.

Edited by Anurag C

