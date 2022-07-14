Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 14, 2022 09:55 PM IST

New Hampshire Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Ambetter 301 this weekend. The 20th race of the season kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 17, 2022, for a 301-lap action-packed race.

Located in Loudon, New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Motor Speedway boasts an oval track with 1.058 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1900 and features 2/7 degrees of variable banking at the turn and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch.

The stage is set 😤📍 @NHMS https://t.co/rNJ9JHCvfB

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track will also host Xfinity Series and the Whelen Modified Tour.

The Ambetter 301 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 16, at 11:35 a.m. ET on USA Network. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 12:20 p.m. ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Qualifying orders for this weekend at New Hampshire: https://t.co/VXJm3EOBW9

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with BJ McLeod leading Group A and AJ Allmendinger leading Group B.

The qualifying order for Saturday's Cup Series race has been divided into Group A and Group B, and will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. BJ McLeod - 35.850
  2. JJ Yeley - 34.700
  3. Austin Dillon - 29.300
  4. Chris Buescher - 28.550
  5. Ty Dillon - 28.100
  6. Todd Gilliland - 22.700
  7. William Byron - 22.400
  8. Brad Keselowski - 20.400
  9. Alex Bowman - 19.300
  10. Bubba Wallace - 18.250
  11. Harrison Burton - 16.450
  12. Kyle Busch - 15.050
  13. Chase Briscoe - 14.900
  14. Justin Haley - 12.300
  15. Austin Cindric - 9.500
  16. Erik Jones - 9.150
  17. Aric Almirola - 8.500
  18. Chase Elliott - 2.950

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Also Read Story Continues below
  1. AJ Allmendinger - 35.750
  2. Josh Bilicki - 34.300
  3. Cody Ware - 29.150
  4. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 28.450
  5. Corey LaJoie - 22.750
  6. Tyler Reddick - 22.400
  7. Denny Hamlin - 21.550
  8. Kurt Busch - 19.750
  9. Michael McDowell - 18.450
  10. Joey Logano - 17.400
  11. Cole Custer - 15.400
  12. Christopher Bell - 15.000
  13. Kevin Harvick - 12.400
  14. Daniel Suarez - 10.500
  15. Kyle Larson - 9.250
  16. Martin Truex Jr - 9.100
  17. Ryan Blaney - 6.950
  18. Ross Chastain - 2.500

Catch all the teams and drivers at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 17, 2022 live on USA Network and PRN.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...