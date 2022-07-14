NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

New Hampshire Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Ambetter 301 this weekend. The 20th race of the season kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 17, 2022, for a 301-lap action-packed race.
Located in Loudon, New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Motor Speedway boasts an oval track with 1.058 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1900 and features 2/7 degrees of variable banking at the turn and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch.
Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track will also host Xfinity Series and the Whelen Modified Tour.
The Ambetter 301 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 16, at 11:35 a.m. ET on USA Network. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 12:20 p.m. ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying Order for NASCAR Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with BJ McLeod leading Group A and AJ Allmendinger leading Group B.
The qualifying order for Saturday's Cup Series race has been divided into Group A and Group B, and will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- BJ McLeod - 35.850
- JJ Yeley - 34.700
- Austin Dillon - 29.300
- Chris Buescher - 28.550
- Ty Dillon - 28.100
- Todd Gilliland - 22.700
- William Byron - 22.400
- Brad Keselowski - 20.400
- Alex Bowman - 19.300
- Bubba Wallace - 18.250
- Harrison Burton - 16.450
- Kyle Busch - 15.050
- Chase Briscoe - 14.900
- Justin Haley - 12.300
- Austin Cindric - 9.500
- Erik Jones - 9.150
- Aric Almirola - 8.500
- Chase Elliott - 2.950
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- AJ Allmendinger - 35.750
- Josh Bilicki - 34.300
- Cody Ware - 29.150
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 28.450
- Corey LaJoie - 22.750
- Tyler Reddick - 22.400
- Denny Hamlin - 21.550
- Kurt Busch - 19.750
- Michael McDowell - 18.450
- Joey Logano - 17.400
- Cole Custer - 15.400
- Christopher Bell - 15.000
- Kevin Harvick - 12.400
- Daniel Suarez - 10.500
- Kyle Larson - 9.250
- Martin Truex Jr - 9.100
- Ryan Blaney - 6.950
- Ross Chastain - 2.500
Catch all the teams and drivers at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 17, 2022 live on USA Network and PRN.