NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

New Hampshire Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Ambetter 301 this weekend. The 20th race of the season kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 17, 2022, for a 301-lap action-packed race.

Located in Loudon, New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Motor Speedway boasts an oval track with 1.058 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1900 and features 2/7 degrees of variable banking at the turn and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track will also host Xfinity Series and the Whelen Modified Tour.

The Ambetter 301 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 16, at 11:35 a.m. ET on USA Network. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 12:20 p.m. ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Qualifying orders for this weekend at New Hampshire:

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with BJ McLeod leading Group A and AJ Allmendinger leading Group B.

The qualifying order for Saturday's Cup Series race has been divided into Group A and Group B, and will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

BJ McLeod - 35.850 JJ Yeley - 34.700 Austin Dillon - 29.300 Chris Buescher - 28.550 Ty Dillon - 28.100 Todd Gilliland - 22.700 William Byron - 22.400 Brad Keselowski - 20.400 Alex Bowman - 19.300 Bubba Wallace - 18.250 Harrison Burton - 16.450 Kyle Busch - 15.050 Chase Briscoe - 14.900 Justin Haley - 12.300 Austin Cindric - 9.500 Erik Jones - 9.150 Aric Almirola - 8.500 Chase Elliott - 2.950

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

AJ Allmendinger - 35.750 Josh Bilicki - 34.300 Cody Ware - 29.150 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 28.450 Corey LaJoie - 22.750 Tyler Reddick - 22.400 Denny Hamlin - 21.550 Kurt Busch - 19.750 Michael McDowell - 18.450 Joey Logano - 17.400 Cole Custer - 15.400 Christopher Bell - 15.000 Kevin Harvick - 12.400 Daniel Suarez - 10.500 Kyle Larson - 9.250 Martin Truex Jr - 9.100 Ryan Blaney - 6.950 Ross Chastain - 2.500

Catch all the teams and drivers at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 17, 2022 live on USA Network and PRN.

