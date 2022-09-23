NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 this weekend. The 30th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the fourth race of the playoffs kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, September 25, 2022.
Located in Fort Worth, Texas, the Texas Motor Speedway is an intermediate quad-oval track with 1.5 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1996 and features 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, twenty-four degrees in Turns 3 & 4, and five degrees in straightaways.
Texas Motor Speedway will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season after hosting the All-Star Race in May 2022.
The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 will feature 36 drivers, including 12 playoff drivers. Like the previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 1:20 pm ET. It will determine the starting positions for Sunday’s race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Garrett Smithley leading Group A and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. leading Group B.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Garrett Smithley - 33.700
- BJ McLeod - 30.000
- Ty Gibbs - 27.900
- Ty Dillon - 27.700
- Todd Gilliland - 24.800
- Cody Ware - 24.500
- Aric Almirola - 23.100
- Erik Jones - 21.950
- Tyler Reddick - 19.900
- Brad Keselowski - 16.050
- Justin Haley - 15.100
- Chris Buescher - 8.450
- Ryan Blaney - 22.600
- Bubba Wallace - 18.650
- Joey Logano - 16.450
- Denny Hamlin - 8.100
- Christopher Bell - 4.750
- Kyle Larson - 4.050
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 30.450
- Noah Gragson - 28.300
- Martin Truex Jr. - 27.750
- Landon Cassill - 27.550
- Austin Dillon - 24.800
- Kyle Busch - 23.700
- Corey LaJoie - 22.600
- Harrison Burton - 21.400
- Michael McDowell - 16.450
- Cole Custer - 16.050
- Kevin Harvick - 11.350
- Alex Bowman - 22.650
- Austin Cindric - 19.300
- Daniel Suarez - 17.700
- Chase Briscoe - 13.150
- Ross Chastain - 6.00
- William Byron - 4.150
- Chase Elliott - 2.550
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 25, 2022, live on USA Network and PRN.