Create

NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 23, 2022 08:52 AM IST

Texas Motor Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 this weekend. The 30th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the fourth race of the playoffs kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Located in Fort Worth, Texas, the Texas Motor Speedway is an intermediate quad-oval track with 1.5 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1996 and features 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, twenty-four degrees in Turns 3 & 4, and five degrees in straightaways.

There's no limits where we're going. https://t.co/hE7tuOo2fz

Texas Motor Speedway will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season after hosting the All-Star Race in May 2022.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 will feature 36 drivers, including 12 playoff drivers. Like the previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 1:20 pm ET. It will determine the starting positions for Sunday’s race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

Practice and qualifying order/groups for Cup at Texas and order for Xfinity. Playoff drivers, and those driving for teams still alive in the owners playoffs, go last in their group/in the order. https://t.co/JE6zuwDZ8O

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Garrett Smithley leading Group A and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. leading Group B.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Garrett Smithley - 33.700
  2. BJ McLeod - 30.000
  3. Ty Gibbs - 27.900
  4. Ty Dillon - 27.700
  5. Todd Gilliland - 24.800
  6. Cody Ware - 24.500
  7. Aric Almirola - 23.100
  8. Erik Jones - 21.950
  9. Tyler Reddick - 19.900
  10. Brad Keselowski - 16.050
  11. Justin Haley - 15.100
  12. Chris Buescher - 8.450
  13. Ryan Blaney - 22.600
  14. Bubba Wallace - 18.650
  15. Joey Logano - 16.450
  16. Denny Hamlin - 8.100
  17. Christopher Bell - 4.750
  18. Kyle Larson - 4.050

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 30.450
  2. Noah Gragson - 28.300
  3. Martin Truex Jr. - 27.750
  4. Landon Cassill - 27.550
  5. Austin Dillon - 24.800
  6. Kyle Busch - 23.700
  7. Corey LaJoie - 22.600
  8. Harrison Burton - 21.400
  9. Michael McDowell - 16.450
  10. Cole Custer - 16.050
  11. Kevin Harvick - 11.350
  12. Alex Bowman - 22.650
  13. Austin Cindric - 19.300
  14. Daniel Suarez - 17.700
  15. Chase Briscoe - 13.150
  16. Ross Chastain - 6.00
  17. William Byron - 4.150
  18. Chase Elliott - 2.550

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 25, 2022, live on USA Network and PRN.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

Comments

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...