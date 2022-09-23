NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 this weekend. The 30th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the fourth race of the playoffs kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Located in Fort Worth, Texas, the Texas Motor Speedway is an intermediate quad-oval track with 1.5 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1996 and features 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, twenty-four degrees in Turns 3 & 4, and five degrees in straightaways.

Texas Motor Speedway will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season after hosting the All-Star Race in May 2022.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 will feature 36 drivers, including 12 playoff drivers. Like the previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 1:20 pm ET. It will determine the starting positions for Sunday’s race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Practice and qualifying order/groups for Cup at Texas and order for Xfinity. Playoff drivers, and those driving for teams still alive in the owners playoffs, go last in their group/in the order. Practice and qualifying order/groups for Cup at Texas and order for Xfinity. Playoff drivers, and those driving for teams still alive in the owners playoffs, go last in their group/in the order. https://t.co/JE6zuwDZ8O

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Garrett Smithley leading Group A and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. leading Group B.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Garrett Smithley - 33.700 BJ McLeod - 30.000 Ty Gibbs - 27.900 Ty Dillon - 27.700 Todd Gilliland - 24.800 Cody Ware - 24.500 Aric Almirola - 23.100 Erik Jones - 21.950 Tyler Reddick - 19.900 Brad Keselowski - 16.050 Justin Haley - 15.100 Chris Buescher - 8.450 Ryan Blaney - 22.600 Bubba Wallace - 18.650 Joey Logano - 16.450 Denny Hamlin - 8.100 Christopher Bell - 4.750 Kyle Larson - 4.050

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 30.450 Noah Gragson - 28.300 Martin Truex Jr. - 27.750 Landon Cassill - 27.550 Austin Dillon - 24.800 Kyle Busch - 23.700 Corey LaJoie - 22.600 Harrison Burton - 21.400 Michael McDowell - 16.450 Cole Custer - 16.050 Kevin Harvick - 11.350 Alex Bowman - 22.650 Austin Cindric - 19.300 Daniel Suarez - 17.700 Chase Briscoe - 13.150 Ross Chastain - 6.00 William Byron - 4.150 Chase Elliott - 2.550

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 25, 2022, live on USA Network and PRN.

