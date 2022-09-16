Create

NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Yash Soni
Modified Sep 16, 2022 04:16 PM IST

Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race this weekend. The 29th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the third race of the playoffs kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 17, 2022, for a 266.5-lap action-packed race.

Located in Bristol, the Bristol Motor Speedway is a short track with 0.533 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1961 and features 26-30 degrees of banking on the turn and 6-10 degrees of banking on the straightaways.

Now (track) walk it out! 🎶#ItsBristolBaby https://t.co/PyVjC3RWW5

Bristol Motor Speedway will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, after hosting the Food City Dirt Race in April 2022.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will feature 36 drivers, including 16 playoff drivers. Just like the previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Friday, September 16 at 4:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s race.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

All series will split into two groups for practice at Bristol. The Cup qualifying will be two rounds, one round for trucks and Xfinity. Qualifying is two laps with best lap counting. Playoff drivers/teams qualify last in group/order. https://t.co/iGaYtmGExt

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Josh Bilicki leading Group A and BJ McLeod leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Josh Bilicki - 34.300
  2. Corey LaJoie - 32.950
  3. Harrison Burton - 30.750
  4. Cody Ware - 30.250
  5. Todd Gilliland - 27.150
  6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 24.850
  7. Ty Dillon - 23.900
  8. Aric Almirola - 21.400
  9. Michael McDowell - 19.550
  10. Martin Truex Jr - 19.100
  11. Tyler Reddick - 18.250
  12. Austin Dillon - 15.500
  13. Ryan Blaney - 11.800
  14. Daniel Suarez - 10.900
  15. Chase Elliott - 9.600
  16. Kyle Larson - 8.300
  17. Alex Bowman - 4.550
  18. Christopher Bell - 3.650

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. BJ McLeod - 33.500
  2. Noah Gragson - 31.400
  3. JJ Yeley - 30.650
  4. Ty Gibbs - 28.700
  5. Erik Jones - 25.350
  6. Brad Keselowski - 24.650
  7. Cole Custer - 23.050
  8. Justin Haley - 20.100
  9. Christopher Buescher - 18.650
  10. Kevin Harvick - 26.600
  11. Kyle Busch - 19.650
  12. Chase Briscoe - 13.700
  13. Austin Cindric - 11.400
  14. Joey Logano - 10.500
  15. Ross Chastain - 8.900
  16. Denny Hamlin - 4.900
  17. William Byron - 3.850
  18. Bubba Wallace Jr. - 3.300

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 17, 2022, live on USA Network and PRN.

