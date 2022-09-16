NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race this weekend. The 29th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the third race of the playoffs kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 17, 2022, for a 266.5-lap action-packed race.
Located in Bristol, the Bristol Motor Speedway is a short track with 0.533 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1961 and features 26-30 degrees of banking on the turn and 6-10 degrees of banking on the straightaways.
Bristol Motor Speedway will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, after hosting the Food City Dirt Race in April 2022.
The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will feature 36 drivers, including 16 playoff drivers. Just like the previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Friday, September 16 at 4:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s race.
Qualifying Order for NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Josh Bilicki leading Group A and BJ McLeod leading Group B.
The qualifying order for the NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Josh Bilicki - 34.300
- Corey LaJoie - 32.950
- Harrison Burton - 30.750
- Cody Ware - 30.250
- Todd Gilliland - 27.150
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 24.850
- Ty Dillon - 23.900
- Aric Almirola - 21.400
- Michael McDowell - 19.550
- Martin Truex Jr - 19.100
- Tyler Reddick - 18.250
- Austin Dillon - 15.500
- Ryan Blaney - 11.800
- Daniel Suarez - 10.900
- Chase Elliott - 9.600
- Kyle Larson - 8.300
- Alex Bowman - 4.550
- Christopher Bell - 3.650
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- BJ McLeod - 33.500
- Noah Gragson - 31.400
- JJ Yeley - 30.650
- Ty Gibbs - 28.700
- Erik Jones - 25.350
- Brad Keselowski - 24.650
- Cole Custer - 23.050
- Justin Haley - 20.100
- Christopher Buescher - 18.650
- Kevin Harvick - 26.600
- Kyle Busch - 19.650
- Chase Briscoe - 13.700
- Austin Cindric - 11.400
- Joey Logano - 10.500
- Ross Chastain - 8.900
- Denny Hamlin - 4.900
- William Byron - 3.850
- Bubba Wallace Jr. - 3.300
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 17, 2022, live on USA Network and PRN.