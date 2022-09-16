NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race this weekend. The 29th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the third race of the playoffs kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 17, 2022, for a 266.5-lap action-packed race.

Located in Bristol, the Bristol Motor Speedway is a short track with 0.533 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1961 and features 26-30 degrees of banking on the turn and 6-10 degrees of banking on the straightaways.

Bristol Motor Speedway will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, after hosting the Food City Dirt Race in April 2022.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will feature 36 drivers, including 16 playoff drivers. Just like the previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Friday, September 16 at 4:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s race.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass All series will split into two groups for practice at Bristol. The Cup qualifying will be two rounds, one round for trucks and Xfinity. Qualifying is two laps with best lap counting. Playoff drivers/teams qualify last in group/order. All series will split into two groups for practice at Bristol. The Cup qualifying will be two rounds, one round for trucks and Xfinity. Qualifying is two laps with best lap counting. Playoff drivers/teams qualify last in group/order. https://t.co/iGaYtmGExt

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Josh Bilicki leading Group A and BJ McLeod leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Josh Bilicki - 34.300 Corey LaJoie - 32.950 Harrison Burton - 30.750 Cody Ware - 30.250 Todd Gilliland - 27.150 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 24.850 Ty Dillon - 23.900 Aric Almirola - 21.400 Michael McDowell - 19.550 Martin Truex Jr - 19.100 Tyler Reddick - 18.250 Austin Dillon - 15.500 Ryan Blaney - 11.800 Daniel Suarez - 10.900 Chase Elliott - 9.600 Kyle Larson - 8.300 Alex Bowman - 4.550 Christopher Bell - 3.650

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

BJ McLeod - 33.500 Noah Gragson - 31.400 JJ Yeley - 30.650 Ty Gibbs - 28.700 Erik Jones - 25.350 Brad Keselowski - 24.650 Cole Custer - 23.050 Justin Haley - 20.100 Christopher Buescher - 18.650 Kevin Harvick - 26.600 Kyle Busch - 19.650 Chase Briscoe - 13.700 Austin Cindric - 11.400 Joey Logano - 10.500 Ross Chastain - 8.900 Denny Hamlin - 4.900 William Byron - 3.850 Bubba Wallace Jr. - 3.300

