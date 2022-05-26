NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway is all set to host the longest race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season this weekend. Coca-Cola 600 is set to start at 06:00 p.m. ET this Sunday for a 400-lap action-packed race.

Located in Concord, North Carolina outside Charlotte, the Charlotte Motor Speedway boasts a quad-oval design track with 1.5 miles of total track length. The track was opened in 1960 and features 24° of banking in turns and 5° of banking in straightaways. Apart from making its two appearances on the NASCAR calendar this season, the track will also host dirt racing, including the World of Outlaws finals, among other popular racing events.

The Coca-Cola 600 will feature 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Cup Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, May 28, at 7:00 p.m. ET on FS1. The practice session is scheduled for 15-20 minutes for each group.

It will be followed by the qualifying session at 7:45 p.m. ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

While the qualifying rules will remain the same, the 37 drivers will be divided into two groups in an odd-even order and each group will run for two laps. The fastest five cars from each group will advance to the second round to win the pole for the prestigious Coca-Cola 600.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with BJ McLeod leading Group A and Kaz Grala leading Group B.

The qualifying order for Saturday's Cup Series race has been divided into Group A and Group B, and will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

BJ McLeod ­- 35.850 Cody Ware - 34.650 Justin Haley - 30.200 Erik Jones - 25.500 Chris Buescher - 24.600 Corey Lajoie - 24.500 Cole Custer - 23.900 Michael McDowell - 23.050 Brad Keselowski - 20.250 Aric Almirola - 19.750 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 15.600 Bubba Wallace - 14.800 Joey Logano - 13.650 Denny Hamlin - 10.350 Alex Bowman - 9.250 Kurt Busch - 7.400 Ross Chastain - 6.450 Kyle Larson - 4.450

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Kaz Grala - 40.300 Ryan Preece - 35.700 Josh Bilicki - 30.850 Todd Gilliland - 27.750 Daniel Suarez - 24.650 Noah Gragson - 24.550 Harrison Burton- 24.350 Ty Dillon - 23.300 Tyler Reddick - 20.700 Chase Briscoe - 19.900 Chase Elliott - 15.900 Austin Dillon - 14.950 Kevin Harvick - 14.650 Austin Cindric - 12.750 William Byron - 10.300 Ryan Blaney - 8.500 Martin Truex Jr. - 7.350 Christopher Bell - 6.150 Kyle Busch - 3.300

Catch all the teams at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

