NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
Modified May 26, 2022 05:59 PM IST
Charlotte Motor Speedway is all set to host the longest race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season this weekend. Coca-Cola 600 is set to start at 06:00 p.m. ET this Sunday for a 400-lap action-packed race.

Located in Concord, North Carolina outside Charlotte, the Charlotte Motor Speedway boasts a quad-oval design track with 1.5 miles of total track length. The track was opened in 1960 and features 24° of banking in turns and 5° of banking in straightaways. Apart from making its two appearances on the NASCAR calendar this season, the track will also host dirt racing, including the World of Outlaws finals, among other popular racing events.

The Coca-Cola 600 will feature 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Cup Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, May 28, at 7:00 p.m. ET on FS1. The practice session is scheduled for 15-20 minutes for each group.

It will be followed by the qualifying session at 7:45 p.m. ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

While the qualifying rules will remain the same, the 37 drivers will be divided into two groups in an odd-even order and each group will run for two laps. The fastest five cars from each group will advance to the second round to win the pole for the prestigious Coca-Cola 600.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with BJ McLeod leading Group A and Kaz Grala leading Group B.

The qualifying order for Saturday's Cup Series race has been divided into Group A and Group B, and will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. BJ McLeod ­- 35.850
  2. Cody Ware - 34.650
  3. Justin Haley - 30.200
  4. Erik Jones - 25.500
  5. Chris Buescher - 24.600
  6. Corey Lajoie - 24.500
  7. Cole Custer - 23.900
  8. Michael McDowell - 23.050
  9. Brad Keselowski - 20.250
  10. Aric Almirola - 19.750
  11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 15.600
  12. Bubba Wallace - 14.800
  13. Joey Logano - 13.650
  14. Denny Hamlin - 10.350
  15. Alex Bowman - 9.250
  16. Kurt Busch - 7.400
  17. Ross Chastain - 6.450
  18. Kyle Larson - 4.450

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Kaz Grala - 40.300
  2. Ryan Preece - 35.700
  3. Josh Bilicki - 30.850
  4. Todd Gilliland - 27.750
  5. Daniel Suarez - 24.650
  6. Noah Gragson - 24.550
  7. Harrison Burton- 24.350
  8. Ty Dillon - 23.300
  9. Tyler Reddick - 20.700
  10. Chase Briscoe - 19.900
  11. Chase Elliott - 15.900
  12. Austin Dillon - 14.950
  13. Kevin Harvick - 14.650
  14. Austin Cindric - 12.750
  15. William Byron - 10.300
  16. Ryan Blaney - 8.500
  17. Martin Truex Jr. - 7.350
  18. Christopher Bell - 6.150
  19. Kyle Busch - 3.300

Catch all the teams at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi
