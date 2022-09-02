NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Cook Out Southern 400 at Darlington Raceway

Darlington Raceway is set to host NASCAR’s Cook Out Southern 400 this weekend. The 27th race of the NASCAR Cup Series season and the first race of the playoffs kicks off at 6:00 pm ET on Sunday, September 4, 2022, for a 502-lap action-packed race.
Located in Darlington, South Carolina, the Darlington Raceway is an egg-shaped oval with 1.366 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1950 and features 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2 and 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4 as well as 3 degrees in the front stretch and 2 degrees in the back stretch.
Darlington Raceway is also known as "The Lady in Black" and "The Track Too Tough to Tame" and will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, after hosting Goodyear 400 in May 2022.
The Cook Out Southern 400 will feature 36 drivers, including 16 playoff drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, September 3 at 12:50 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying Order for NASCAR Cook Out Southern 400 at Darlington Raceway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Darlington Raceway.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Brad Keselowski leading Group A and JJ Yeley leading Group B.
The qualifying order for Cook Out Southern 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Brad Keselowski - 30.750
- Corey LaJoie - 27.100
- Daniel Hemric - 25.650
- Todd Gilliland - 24.550
- Harrison Burton - 23.150
- Ty Dillon - 21.400
- Aric Almirola - 18.700
- Cole Custer - 17.350
- Erik Jones - 15.600
- Martin Truex Jr - 13.000
- Kyle Larson - 25.450
- Bubba Wallace - 23.850
- Chase Elliott - 20.250
- Chase Briscoe - 19.650
- Ryan Blaney - 18.400
- Kevin Harvick - 15.800
- Joey Logano - 10.600
- Austin Cindric - 7.450
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- JJ Yeley - 30.200
- Chris Buescher - 25.850
- Michael McDowell - 25.250
- Justin Haley - 23.400
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 22.250
- Cody Ware - 18.850
- BJ McLeod - 17.750
- Ty Gibbs - 16.900
- Landon Cassill - 14.650
- Christopher Bell - 25.650
- William Byron - 24.000
- Ross Chastain - 21.300
- Daniel Suarez - 19.950
- Denny Hamlin - 18.950
- Alex Bowman - 17.050
- Kyle Busch - 10.600
- Austin Dillon - 8.050
- Tyler Reddick - 6.600
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 4, 2022, live on USA Network and MRN.