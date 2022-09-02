NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Cook Out Southern 400 at Darlington Raceway

Darlington Raceway is set to host NASCAR’s Cook Out Southern 400 this weekend. The 27th race of the NASCAR Cup Series season and the first race of the playoffs kicks off at 6:00 pm ET on Sunday, September 4, 2022, for a 502-lap action-packed race.

Located in Darlington, South Carolina, the Darlington Raceway is an egg-shaped oval with 1.366 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1950 and features 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2 and 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4 as well as 3 degrees in the front stretch and 2 degrees in the back stretch.

Darlington Raceway is also known as "The Lady in Black" and "The Track Too Tough to Tame" and will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, after hosting Goodyear 400 in May 2022.

The Cook Out Southern 400 will feature 36 drivers, including 16 playoff drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, September 3 at 12:50 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Cook Out Southern 400 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass For qualifying order: The Playoff teams (Owner and Driver) will be ordered by their previous race metrics and be split into Group A/B by the usual odd / even metric procedures. The Playoff teams (Owner and Driver) will be the final cars to go in their assigned groups. For qualifying order: The Playoff teams (Owner and Driver) will be ordered by their previous race metrics and be split into Group A/B by the usual odd / even metric procedures. The Playoff teams (Owner and Driver) will be the final cars to go in their assigned groups. https://t.co/jYkSNfVc5d

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Brad Keselowski leading Group A and JJ Yeley leading Group B.

The qualifying order for Cook Out Southern 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Brad Keselowski - 30.750 Corey LaJoie - 27.100 Daniel Hemric - 25.650 Todd Gilliland - 24.550 Harrison Burton - 23.150 Ty Dillon - 21.400 Aric Almirola - 18.700 Cole Custer - 17.350 Erik Jones - 15.600 Martin Truex Jr - 13.000 Kyle Larson - 25.450 Bubba Wallace - 23.850 Chase Elliott - 20.250 Chase Briscoe - 19.650 Ryan Blaney - 18.400 Kevin Harvick - 15.800 Joey Logano - 10.600 Austin Cindric - 7.450

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

JJ Yeley - 30.200 Chris Buescher - 25.850 Michael McDowell - 25.250 Justin Haley - 23.400 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 22.250 Cody Ware - 18.850 BJ McLeod - 17.750 Ty Gibbs - 16.900 Landon Cassill - 14.650 Christopher Bell - 25.650 William Byron - 24.000 Ross Chastain - 21.300 Daniel Suarez - 19.950 Denny Hamlin - 18.950 Alex Bowman - 17.050 Kyle Busch - 10.600 Austin Dillon - 8.050 Tyler Reddick - 6.600

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 4, 2022, live on USA Network and MRN.

