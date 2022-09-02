Create

NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Cook Out Southern 400 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 02, 2022 09:58 PM IST

Darlington Raceway is set to host NASCAR’s Cook Out Southern 400 this weekend. The 27th race of the NASCAR Cup Series season and the first race of the playoffs kicks off at 6:00 pm ET on Sunday, September 4, 2022, for a 502-lap action-packed race.

Located in Darlington, South Carolina, the Darlington Raceway is an egg-shaped oval with 1.366 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1950 and features 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2 and 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4 as well as 3 degrees in the front stretch and 2 degrees in the back stretch.

Let the #NASCARPlayoffs begin! @TooToughToTame | 📺: USA https://t.co/nV6dWEWEJD

Darlington Raceway is also known as "The Lady in Black" and "The Track Too Tough to Tame" and will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, after hosting Goodyear 400 in May 2022.

The Cook Out Southern 400 will feature 36 drivers, including 16 playoff drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, September 3 at 12:50 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Cook Out Southern 400 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Darlington Raceway.

For qualifying order: The Playoff teams (Owner and Driver) will be ordered by their previous race metrics and be split into Group A/B by the usual odd / even metric procedures. The Playoff teams (Owner and Driver) will be the final cars to go in their assigned groups. https://t.co/jYkSNfVc5d

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Brad Keselowski leading Group A and JJ Yeley leading Group B.

The qualifying order for Cook Out Southern 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Brad Keselowski - 30.750
  2. Corey LaJoie - 27.100
  3. Daniel Hemric - 25.650
  4. Todd Gilliland - 24.550
  5. Harrison Burton - 23.150
  6. Ty Dillon - 21.400
  7. Aric Almirola - 18.700
  8. Cole Custer - 17.350
  9. Erik Jones - 15.600
  10. Martin Truex Jr - 13.000
  11. Kyle Larson - 25.450
  12. Bubba Wallace - 23.850
  13. Chase Elliott - 20.250
  14. Chase Briscoe - 19.650
  15. Ryan Blaney - 18.400
  16. Kevin Harvick - 15.800
  17. Joey Logano - 10.600
  18. Austin Cindric - 7.450

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. JJ Yeley - 30.200
  2. Chris Buescher - 25.850
  3. Michael McDowell - 25.250
  4. Justin Haley - 23.400
  5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 22.250
  6. Cody Ware - 18.850
  7. BJ McLeod - 17.750
  8. Ty Gibbs - 16.900
  9. Landon Cassill - 14.650
  10. Christopher Bell - 25.650
  11. William Byron - 24.000
  12. Ross Chastain - 21.300
  13. Daniel Suarez - 19.950
  14. Denny Hamlin - 18.950
  15. Alex Bowman - 17.050
  16. Kyle Busch - 10.600
  17. Austin Dillon - 8.050
  18. Tyler Reddick - 6.600

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 4, 2022, live on USA Network and MRN.

Edited by Anurag C

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...