NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The NASCAR circus is all set to get back to the 'Track Too Tough To Tame' for the Goodyear 400 this Sunday.

The Darlington Raceway situated in the city of Darlington, South Carolina, is all set to bring a weekend full of high-speed pack racing for the fans. Teams, drivers and spectators will be hoping for a smooth weekend this time around in North Carolina.

Persistent rain last Sunday played spoilsport at the 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, causing the race to be rescheduled to Monday.

Darlington Raceway @TooToughToTame A quiet Lady in Black 🥰 A quiet Lady in Black 🥰 https://t.co/NPfDtQTpkN

Martin Truex Jr. drove his No. 19 Toyota Camry TRD to Victory Lane in Darlington last year for Joe Gibbs Racing, and will be hoping to have similar success this year.

Also referred to as the 'Lady in Black', the Darlington Raceway consists of 1.36-miles of asphalt with a maximum banking of 25° in turns one and two. The egg-shaped track has been etched into the minds of fans and drivers as a 'NASCAR Tradition' over the years.

The weekend is also set to bring excitement in the form of throwback liveries on almost every car, paying homage to the southern roots of stock car racing.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR 2022: Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Notable motor sport journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series as well as the Camping World Truck Series races at 'The Lady in Black.'

The Cup Series field is set to start qualifying off with Landon Cassill. Daniel Hemric tops the charts in Group B in 19th position.

The complete qualifying order is as follows:

#77 Landon Cassill

#78 BJ McLeod

#15 JJ Yeley

#42 Ty Dillon

#21 Harrison Burton

#8 Tyler Reddick

#7 Corey LaJoie

#34 Michael McDowell

#41 Cole Custer

#23 Bubba Wallace Jr.

#99 Daniel Suarez

# 31 Justin Haley

#24 William Byron

#47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

#4 Kevin Harvick

#20 Christopher Bell

#18 Kyle Busch

#1 Ross Chastain

#16 Daniel Hemric

#51 Cody Ware

#38 Todd Gilliland

#2 Austin Cindric

#45 Kurt Busch

#6 Brad Keselowski

#22 Joey Logano

#3 Austin Dillon

#11 Denny Hamlin

#10 Aric Almirola

#14 Chase Briscoe

#12 Ryan Blaney

#43 Erik Jones

#17 Chris Buescher

#19 Martin Truex Jr.

#5 Kyle Larson

#48 Alex Bowman

#9 Chase Elliott

Catch NASCAR go live this Sunday from the Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400.

