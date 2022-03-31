NASCAR 2022 at Richmond: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

The 2022 Toyota Owners 400 marks the sixth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season. The green-flag is set to drop on Sunday, April 3 at the Richmond Raceway.
Richmond Raceway is also known as America’s Premier Short Track, which offers a great racing experience for both drivers and fans.
The first six NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen six different winners - Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, and Ross Chastain.
Pennzoil 400 winner Alex Bowman is the reigning champion of the 2021 Toyota Owners 400 race. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will look to defend his title and win his second race of the season.
Heading to Richmond, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott have the top betting odds to win Sunday's race. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Hendrick Motorsports are tied for the best odds with +900. Both drivers have put on great performances so far this season.
Meanwhile, Kyle Larson claimed his first win of the season at the WISE Power 400, while Elliott has not won any races this season but he holds the top position in the points table with 208 points.
Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. are all tied at +1000 odds, completing the top-five to win the race on Sunday. Last year’s winner Bowman has decent betting odds of +1800, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Toyota Owners 400
Here are the odds for all 37-drivers competing at the Richmond Raceway:
- Kyle Larson, +900
- Chase Elliott, +900
- Martin Truex Jr., +1000
- Kyle Busch, +1000
- Joey Logano, +1000
- William Byron, +1100
- Tyler Reddick, +1200
- Ross Chastain, +1200
- Denny Hamlin, +1200
- Ryan Blaney, +1300
- Christopher Bell, +1400
- Kevin Harvick, +1800
- Chase Briscoe, +1800
- Alex Bowman, +1800
- Daniel Suarez, +2500
- Aric Almirola, +3000
- Austin Dillon, +4000
- Austin Cindric, +4000
- A.J. Allmendinger, +4000
- Kurt Busch, +5000
- Erik Jones, +5000
- Brad Keselowski, +7000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +10000
- Cole Custer, +10000
- Chris Buescher, +10000
- Justin Haley, +15000
- Harrison Burton, +15000
- Bubba Wallace, +15000
- Todd Gilliland, +20000
- Michael McDowell, +30000
- Corey Lajoie, +30000
- Ty Dillon, +50000
- Greg Biffle, +50000
- Landon Cassill, +100000
- Garrett Smithley, +100000
- Cody Ware, +100000
- B.J. McLeod, +100000