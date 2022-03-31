×
NASCAR 2022 at Richmond: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at Richmond Raceway. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 31, 2022 10:03 PM IST
The 2022 Toyota Owners 400 marks the sixth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season. The green-flag is set to drop on Sunday, April 3 at the Richmond Raceway.

Richmond Raceway is also known as America’s Premier Short Track, which offers a great racing experience for both drivers and fans.

The first six NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen six different winners - Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, and Ross Chastain.

Pennzoil 400 winner Alex Bowman is the reigning champion of the 2021 Toyota Owners 400 race. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will look to defend his title and win his second race of the season.

Heading to Richmond, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott have the top betting odds to win Sunday's race. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Hendrick Motorsports are tied for the best odds with +900. Both drivers have put on great performances so far this season.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson claimed his first win of the season at the WISE Power 400, while Elliott has not won any races this season but he holds the top position in the points table with 208 points.

Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. are all tied at +1000 odds, completing the top-five to win the race on Sunday. Last year’s winner Bowman has decent betting odds of +1800, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Toyota Owners 400

Here are the odds for all 37-drivers competing at the Richmond Raceway:

  1. Kyle Larson, +900
  2. Chase Elliott, +900
  3. Martin Truex Jr., +1000
  4. Kyle Busch, +1000
  5. Joey Logano, +1000
  6. William Byron, +1100
  7. Tyler Reddick, +1200
  8. Ross Chastain, +1200
  9. Denny Hamlin, +1200
  10. Ryan Blaney, +1300
  11. Christopher Bell, +1400
  12. Kevin Harvick, +1800
  13. Chase Briscoe, +1800
  14. Alex Bowman, +1800
  15. Daniel Suarez, +2500
  16. Aric Almirola, +3000
  17. Austin Dillon, +4000
  18. Austin Cindric, +4000
  19. A.J. Allmendinger, +4000
  20. Kurt Busch, +5000
  21. Erik Jones, +5000
  22. Brad Keselowski, +7000
  23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +10000
  24. Cole Custer, +10000
  25. Chris Buescher, +10000
  26. Justin Haley, +15000
  27. Harrison Burton, +15000
  28. Bubba Wallace, +15000
  29. Todd Gilliland, +20000
  30. Michael McDowell, +30000
  31. Corey Lajoie, +30000
  32. Ty Dillon, +50000
  33. Greg Biffle, +50000
  34. Landon Cassill, +100000
  35. Garrett Smithley, +100000
  36. Cody Ware, +100000
  37. B.J. McLeod, +100000

