NASCAR 2022 at Richmond: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

The 2022 Toyota Owners 400 marks the sixth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season. The green-flag is set to drop on Sunday, April 3 at the Richmond Raceway.

Richmond Raceway is also known as America’s Premier Short Track, which offers a great racing experience for both drivers and fans.

The first six NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen six different winners - Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, and Ross Chastain.

Pennzoil 400 winner Alex Bowman is the reigning champion of the 2021 Toyota Owners 400 race. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will look to defend his title and win his second race of the season.

Heading to Richmond, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott have the top betting odds to win Sunday's race. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Hendrick Motorsports are tied for the best odds with +900. Both drivers have put on great performances so far this season.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson claimed his first win of the season at the WISE Power 400, while Elliott has not won any races this season but he holds the top position in the points table with 208 points.

Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. are all tied at +1000 odds, completing the top-five to win the race on Sunday. Last year’s winner Bowman has decent betting odds of +1800, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Toyota Owners 400

Here are the odds for all 37-drivers competing at the Richmond Raceway:

Kyle Larson, +900 Chase Elliott, +900 Martin Truex Jr., +1000 Kyle Busch, +1000 Joey Logano, +1000 William Byron, +1100 Tyler Reddick, +1200 Ross Chastain, +1200 Denny Hamlin, +1200 Ryan Blaney, +1300 Christopher Bell, +1400 Kevin Harvick, +1800 Chase Briscoe, +1800 Alex Bowman, +1800 Daniel Suarez, +2500 Aric Almirola, +3000 Austin Dillon, +4000 Austin Cindric, +4000 A.J. Allmendinger, +4000 Kurt Busch, +5000 Erik Jones, +5000 Brad Keselowski, +7000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +10000 Cole Custer, +10000 Chris Buescher, +10000 Justin Haley, +15000 Harrison Burton, +15000 Bubba Wallace, +15000 Todd Gilliland, +20000 Michael McDowell, +30000 Corey Lajoie, +30000 Ty Dillon, +50000 Greg Biffle, +50000 Landon Cassill, +100000 Garrett Smithley, +100000 Cody Ware, +100000 B.J. McLeod, +100000

