NASCAR 2022 at Richmond: Qualifying results for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

Only a few hours remain until the kick-off of the first short track race of the 2022 NASCAR season. The Toyota Owners 400 will be held this Sunday afternoon at the Richmond Raceway.

Like every other NASCAR Cup race, a qualifying race took place on Saturday, where Ryan Blaney won his second consecutive pole for Sunday’s race with a qualifying speed of 119.782 mph. William Byron joined him on the front row, finishing with a speed of 119.163 mph.

Blaney, the young talent, produced his third consecutive top starting spot in seven races on Saturday. He beat Byron to the pole at the 0.75-mile-long track by .036 seconds.

Speaking about his struggles and previous worst finish at the Richmond Raceway, Blaney said:

“Qualifying on the pole here is one thing. Racing here is a completely other thing.”

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe, Erik Jones, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Aric Almirola completed the top-10.

Alex Bowman, who won last year’s Toyota Owners 400, stands 28th on the starting grid. Ross Chastain, last week’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner, will start from the 8th position.

NASCAR’s 2022 Toyota Owners 400 qualifying results

On Saturday, 37 NASCAR drivers were divided into two groups based on last week’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix results. Each driver ran a single lap in the first round.

The fastest five cars from both groups advanced to the second round. Those 10 cars in the second round battled for pole position to set the top-10 in the starting line-up for Toyota owners 400. The remaining drivers’ positions are determined by the results of the first round.

Take a look at the top-10 fastest cars at Saturday’s qualifying (round 2):

Position - Car# - Driver - Team - Speed (mph)

#12 - Ryan Blaney -Team Penske - 119.782 #24 - William Byron - Hendrick Motorsports - 119.585 #18 - Kyle Busch - Joe Gibbs Racing - 119.29 # 14 - Chase Briscoe - Stewart-Haas Racing - 119.163 # 43 - Erik Jones - Petty GMS Motorsports - 118.697 #19 - Martin Truex Jr. - Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota – 118.624 #4 - Kevin Harvick - Stewart-Haas Racing - 118.624 #1 - Ross Chastain - Trackhouse Racing Team - 118.593 #20 -Christopher Bell - Joe Gibbs Racing - 118.4 #10 - Aric Almirola - Stewart-Haas Racing - 118.322

