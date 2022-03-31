NASCAR 2022 at Richmond: Qualifying schedule and timings for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR heads to Richmond for the 2022 Toyota Owners 400 after last week’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix thriller.

The seventh Cup Series race will be held at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 3, and the green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET. Sunday’s race will be contested between 37-drivers over 400 laps on the 0.75-mile-long D-shaped asphalt track. The Richmond Raceway will host the 131st race in the series’ history.

This NASCAR short track features 14° banking at the first four turns, with 8° on the front stretch and 2° on the backstretch. It looks like an intermediate track but races like a short track.

Before every Cup race, a qualifying race would be conducted to find the starting grid for the main event. The cars will stand on the grid according to their best finishing time in the qualifying session.

Cup Series qualifying will start at 11:15 am ET on Saturday, April 2, followed by the race on Sunday.

Qualifying schedule and timings for NASCAR Toyota Owners 400

The schedule for Friday and Saturday's qualifying session at the Richmond Raceway is as follows:

Friday, April 1, 2022

04:15 pm ET: Whelen Modified Tour Qualifying

Saturday, April 2, 2022

09:00 AM ET: Xfinity Series Qualifying

11:15 AM ET: Cup Series Qualifying

Who are the top-5 in the points table after last weekend’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix?

Just like after the completion of every race in NASCAR, drivers are awarded points based on their performance.

Without winning any races or making any top-5, Chase Elliott tops the points table with 208 points. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney stands 2nd with 195 points, zero wins, and two top-5 finishes after finishing 6th in the Circuit of the Americas

Blaney is followed by his teammate Joey Logano with 185 points, Pennzoil 400 winner Alex Bowman with 183 points, and last week’s winner Ross Chastain with 180 points, completing the top-5.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson’s poor form continued in Austin as well, causing a huge decline in the standings. He now stands in 16th place with 149 points, one win, and two top-5.

Edited by Anurag C