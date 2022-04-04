NASCAR 2022 at Richmond: What does the points table look like after the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway?

The seventh race of the 2022 NASCAR season produced the seventh different driver to win this year on Sunday. Denny Hamlin drove his #11 Toyota Camry to befittingly take the win at the Toyota Owners 400 in Richmond, Virginia. The veteran clinched his first victory of the year after a very slow start to his season.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass foxsports.com/stories/nascar… Denny Hamlin turns his season around with win at Richmond. Takeaways on Hamlin, Byron, Truex and Kyle Busch. @NASCARONFOX Denny Hamlin turns his season around with win at Richmond. Takeaways on Hamlin, Byron, Truex and Kyle Busch. @NASCARONFOX foxsports.com/stories/nascar…

Kevin Harvick and William Byron rounded off the podium spots, finishing second and third respectively. Hamlin chased Byron down with five laps to go as his crew made a crucial call on the tires in a race where strategy and tire management were key.

AP Sports @AP_Sports



apne.ws/47l7vV1 Denny Hamlin passed William Byron and Martin Truex Jr., then held off a challenge from Kevin Harvick to win the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. Denny Hamlin passed William Byron and Martin Truex Jr., then held off a challenge from Kevin Harvick to win the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.apne.ws/47l7vV1

A late charge from Harvick saw him challenge Hamlin. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver, however, could not manage to close in and had to settle for the runners-up spot.

NASCAR points standings after the Toyota Owners 400

With the completion of the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Virginia, the drivers' points table order was shuffled once again. Ryan Blaney of Team Penske tops the charts with 241 points to his name, tied with Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports who sits in P2.

Martin Truex Jr. has 222 points to his name in third place. This makes him one of the two Toyota cars in the top ten. Denny Hamlin reignites his play-off hopes with the victory and sits in twentieth place with 148 points.

The full points table after this Sunday's race in Virginia is as follows:

Position Driver Points 1 #12 Ryan Blaney 241 2 # Chase Elliott 241 3 #19 Martin Truex Jr. 222 4 #24 William Byron 218 5 #22 Joey Logano 215 6 #1 Ross Chastain 214 7 #48 Alex Bowman 212 8 #4 Kevin Harvick 193 9 #14 Chase Briscoe 192 10 #18 Kyle Busch 191 11 #10 Aric Almirola 184 12 #5 Kyle Larson 183 13 #8 Tyler Reddick 183 14 #99 Daniel Suarez 171 15 #2 Austin Cindric 170 16 #3 Austin Dillon 158 17 #43 Erik Jones 157 18 ##45 Kurt Busch 155 19 #17 Chris Buescher 151 20 #11 Denny Hamlin 148 21 #20 Christopher Bell 147 22 #23 Bubba Wallace Jr. 133 23 #31 Justin Haley 129 24 #42 Ty Dillon 116 25 #34 Michael McDowell 109 26 #41 Cole Custer 105 27 #38 Todd Gilliland 105 28 #47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 101 29 #21 Harrison Burton 99 30 #7 Corie LaJoie 94 31 #6 Brad Keselowski 72 32 #51 Cody Ware 64 33 #78 BJ McLeod 59 34 David Ragan 48 35 Garrett Smithley 28 36 #44 Greg Biffle 22 37 Jacques Villenueve 15 38 Boris Said 11 39 Joey Hand 2

NASCAR heads to Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia for the Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 next weekend. The Cup Series race takes place on Sunday at 07:30 pm EST on the 0.5-mile-long short oval. This is the second consecutive oval in the state of Virginia on the 2022 calendar.

