NASCAR 2022 at Richmond: What does the points table look like after the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway?

Cars fly past the grandstands during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Rahul Ahluwalia
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 04, 2022 07:38 PM IST
The seventh race of the 2022 NASCAR season produced the seventh different driver to win this year on Sunday. Denny Hamlin drove his #11 Toyota Camry to befittingly take the win at the Toyota Owners 400 in Richmond, Virginia. The veteran clinched his first victory of the year after a very slow start to his season.

Kevin Harvick and William Byron rounded off the podium spots, finishing second and third respectively. Hamlin chased Byron down with five laps to go as his crew made a crucial call on the tires in a race where strategy and tire management were key.

A late charge from Harvick saw him challenge Hamlin. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver, however, could not manage to close in and had to settle for the runners-up spot.

NASCAR points standings after the Toyota Owners 400

With the completion of the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Virginia, the drivers' points table order was shuffled once again. Ryan Blaney of Team Penske tops the charts with 241 points to his name, tied with Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports who sits in P2.

Martin Truex Jr. has 222 points to his name in third place. This makes him one of the two Toyota cars in the top ten. Denny Hamlin reignites his play-off hopes with the victory and sits in twentieth place with 148 points.

The full points table after this Sunday's race in Virginia is as follows:

PositionDriver Points
1 #12 Ryan Blaney241
2 # Chase Elliott241
3#19 Martin Truex Jr.222
4#24 William Byron218
5#22 Joey Logano215
6#1 Ross Chastain214
7#48 Alex Bowman212
8#4 Kevin Harvick193
9#14 Chase Briscoe192
10#18 Kyle Busch191
11#10 Aric Almirola184
12#5 Kyle Larson183
13#8 Tyler Reddick183
14#99 Daniel Suarez171
15#2 Austin Cindric170
16#3 Austin Dillon158
17#43 Erik Jones157
18##45 Kurt Busch155
19#17 Chris Buescher151
20#11 Denny Hamlin148
21#20 Christopher Bell147
22#23 Bubba Wallace Jr.133
23#31 Justin Haley129
24#42 Ty Dillon116
25#34 Michael McDowell109
26#41 Cole Custer105
27#38 Todd Gilliland105
28#47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.101
29#21 Harrison Burton99
30#7 Corie LaJoie94
31#6 Brad Keselowski72
32#51 Cody Ware64
33#78 BJ McLeod59
34David Ragan48
35Garrett Smithley28
36#44 Greg Biffle22
37Jacques Villenueve15
38Boris Said11
39Joey Hand2
NASCAR heads to Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia for the Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 next weekend. The Cup Series race takes place on Sunday at 07:30 pm EST on the 0.5-mile-long short oval. This is the second consecutive oval in the state of Virginia on the 2022 calendar.

हिन्दी