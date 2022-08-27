Create

NASCAR 2022: Starting lineup for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

Yash Soni
Yash Soni
Modified Aug 27, 2022 03:00 PM IST

After an action-packed Go Bowling at The Glen, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race this Saturday, August 27, 2022. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be live on NBC and MRN at 7:00 pm ET.

The 26th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 2.5-mile Superspeedway. The 37 drivers will compete for over 160 laps in the regular season finale to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Coke Zero Sugar 400 on his official Twitter account:

In Saturday’s rain-washed-out qualifying race, Kyle Larson won his fourth pole of the season and 14th pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career. The lineup was determined by the NASCAR rulebook’s qualifying metric, which means that Larson will start on pole based on the results of last week’s race at Watkins Glen International. His teammate Chase Elliott, who finished P4 last week, will share the front row with Larson.

They will be followed by Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, and Christopher Bell rounding out the top five.

Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick, Chris Buescher, Michael McDowell, and Alex Bowman completed the top 10.

The defending champion of the event, Ryan Blaney, will start 16th as he looks to secure his playoff spot.

2022 NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 37-car grid at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #9 - Chase Elliott
  3. #22 - Joey Logano
  4. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  5. #20 - Christopher Bell
  6. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  7. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  8. #17 - Chris Buescher
  9. #34 - Michael McDowell
  10. #48 - Alex Bowman
  11. #43 - Erik Jones
  12. #1 - Ross Chastain
  13. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  14. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  15. #41 - Cole Custer
  16. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  17. #24 - William Byron
  18. #31 - Justin Haley
  19. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  20. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  21. #3 - Austin Dillon
  22. #18 - Kyle Busch
  23. #45 - Ty Gibbs
  24. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  25. #42 - Ty Dillon
  26. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  27. #10 - Aric Almirola
  28. #16 - Daniel Hemric
  29. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  30. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  31. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  32. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #15 - David Ragan
  35. #77 - Landon Cassill
  36. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  37. #62 - Noah Gragson

