NASCAR 2022: Starting lineup for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

After nine action-packed playoff races, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona for the final race of the 2022 season. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race, this Sunday, November 6th, 2022. The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will be live on NBC and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

The 36th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a one-mile-long oval track. 36 NASCAR drivers, including the final four drivers, will compete for over 312 laps in the season finale race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane. The race will see the winner of the 2022 season.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on his official Twitter account:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Phoenix

(ET)



12:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

1:30-NBC-Cup prerace

3:37-NBC-Cup championship race, stages 60-125-127, 9 sets tires, fuel 90-97 laps.



No tech as cars impounded. TBD for anyone to rear for adjustments.



NWS: Temps-70s, 0% rain Phoenix (ET)12:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay1:30-NBC-Cup prerace3:37-NBC-Cup championship race, stages 60-125-127, 9 sets tires, fuel 90-97 laps. No tech as cars impounded. TBD for anyone to rear for adjustments. NWS: Temps-70s, 0% rain https://t.co/gR2hu3Hldg

In Saturday’s qualifying races, Team Penske driver Joey Logano held off Ryan Blaney to win his fourth pole of the season at a speed of 134.389 mph. It was his 26th career pole and will look to win his second Cup title. Meanwhile, Blaney will share the front row with Logano after turning a lap of 134.373 mph.

They will be followed by Chase Briscoe, Kyle Larson, and Chase Elliott rounding out the top five.

Harrison Burton, Kevin Harvick, William Byron, Cole Custer, and Ty Gibbs completed the top 10.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Phoenix Raceway:

#22 - Joey Logano #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #5 - Kyle Larson #9 - Chase Elliott #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #4 - Kevin Harvick #24 - William Byron #41 - Cole Custer #23 - Ty Gibbs #8 - Tyler Reddick #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #10 - Aric Almirola #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #20 - Christopher Bell #6 - Brad Keselowski #17 - Chris Buescher #34 - Michael McDowell #11 - Denny Hamlin #18 - Kyle Busch #45 - Bubba Wallace #48 - Alex Bowman #1 - Ross Chastain #31 - Justin Haley #7 - Corey LaJoie #99 - Daniel Suarez #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #43 - Erik Jones #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #42 - Ty Dillon #78 - B.J. McLeod #51 - Cody Ware #15 - Garrett Smithley #77 - Landon Cassill

Poll : 0 votes