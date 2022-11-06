Create

NASCAR 2022: Starting lineup for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Nov 06, 2022 03:00 PM IST
NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Qualifying
Joey Logano poses after securing pole position during 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Qualifying

After nine action-packed playoff races, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona for the final race of the 2022 season. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race, this Sunday, November 6th, 2022. The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will be live on NBC and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

The 36th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a one-mile-long oval track. 36 NASCAR drivers, including the final four drivers, will compete for over 312 laps in the season finale race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane. The race will see the winner of the 2022 season.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on his official Twitter account:

In Saturday’s qualifying races, Team Penske driver Joey Logano held off Ryan Blaney to win his fourth pole of the season at a speed of 134.389 mph. It was his 26th career pole and will look to win his second Cup title. Meanwhile, Blaney will share the front row with Logano after turning a lap of 134.373 mph.

They will be followed by Chase Briscoe, Kyle Larson, and Chase Elliott rounding out the top five.

Harrison Burton, Kevin Harvick, William Byron, Cole Custer, and Ty Gibbs completed the top 10.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #22 - Joey Logano
  2. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  3. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  4. #5 - Kyle Larson
  5. #9 - Chase Elliott
  6. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  7. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  8. #24 - William Byron
  9. #41 - Cole Custer
  10. #23 - Ty Gibbs
  11. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  12. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  13. #10 - Aric Almirola
  14. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  15. #3 - Austin Dillon
  16. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  19. #17 - Chris Buescher
  20. #34 - Michael McDowell
  21. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  22. #18 - Kyle Busch
  23. #45 - Bubba Wallace
  24. #48 - Alex Bowman
  25. #1 - Ross Chastain
  26. #31 - Justin Haley
  27. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  28. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #43 - Erik Jones
  31. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  32. #42 - Ty Dillon
  33. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #15 - Garrett Smithley
  36. #77 - Landon Cassill

