NASCAR 2022: Starting lineup for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

After six action-packed playoff races, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Clark County, Nevada, outside Las Vegas for the seventh playoff race as well as the first race of the Round of 8. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race, this Sunday, October 16, 2022. South Point 400 will be live on NBC and PRN at 2:30 pm ET.

The 33rd race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track. 36 NASCAR drivers, including 8 playoff drivers, will compete for over 267 laps in the seventh playoff race of the season to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for South Point 400 on his official Twitter account:

In Saturday’s qualifying races, Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick held off Austin Cindric to win his third pole of the season at a speed of 184.603 mph. His previous two poles this season came at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway. Meanwhile, Cindric will share the front row with Reddick after turning a lap of 184.288 mph.

They will be followed by William Byron, Ryan Blaney, and Joey Logano rounding out the top five.

Daniel Suarez, Christopher Bell, Harrison Burton, Bubba Wallace, and Austin Dillon completed the top 10.

The defending champion of the event, Denny Hamlin, will start 31st on Saturday and will look to defend his title.

2022 NASCAR South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#8 - Tyler Reddick #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #24 - William Byron #12 - Ryan Blaney #22 - Joey Logano #99 - Daniel Suarez #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #45 - Bubba Wallace #3 - Austin Dillon #1 - Ross Chastain #17 - Chris Buescher #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #34 - Michael McDowell #14 - Chase Briscoe #48 - Noah Gragson #18 - Kyle Busch #23 - Ty Gibbs #9 - Chase Elliott #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #43 - Erik Jones #10 - Aric Almirola #41 - Cole Custer #6 - Brad Keselowski #15 - J.J. Yeley #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #31 - Justin Haley #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #7 - Corey LaJoie #11 - Denny Hamlin #77 - Landon Cassill #42 - Ty Dillon #51 - Cody Ware #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #78 - B.J. McLeod

