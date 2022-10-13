NASCAR 2022: When does the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway qualifying and race start? Timing, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Sin City this weekend for South Point 400, which will be held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The green flag will drop at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, October 16, 2022, and the event will be telecast live on NBC and PRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 12:50 pm ET on Saturday, October 15, 2022, and can be enjoyed on the USA Network.

Sunday’s race will consist of 36 drivers who will compete for over 267 laps on the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track, resulting in a 400-mile race. It features 20 degrees of banking at each turn and 9 degrees on the front and backstretch.

Denny Hamlin, the driver of the #11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, won last year’s South Point 400 and will be looking for back-to-back wins this Sunday.

Drivers who are in the battle for the championship include Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Christopher Bell. Meanwhile, Briscoe, Byron, Hamlin, and Blaney are below the cut-off line ahead of Sunday’s race.

Where to watch NASCAR's South Point 400 qualifying and race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Here is the telecast schedule for this weekend’s Cup Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, October 15, 2022

12:05 pm ET: South Point 400 practice race

12:50 pm ET: South Point 400 qualifying race

Sunday, October 16, 2022

2:30 pm ET: South Point 400

The 2022 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will air on NBC and PRN. Live streaming for the seventh playoff race will be available on the NBC Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network hold the broadcasting rights for the remaining races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series season. As a result, all the action in Las Vegas, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on USA Network, while the main race will be live on NBC as well as NBC Sports.

You can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the weekend in Las Vegas.

