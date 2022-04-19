×
NASCAR 2022 at Talladega: Full entry list for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

A general view of cars on track during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 19, 2022 08:46 PM IST
NASCAR undergoes a drastic surface change as drivers move from the half-mile dirt track in Bristol to the largest asphalt track in Talladega.

GEICO 500 is the tenth NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. The race will start at 3 pm EST on FOX and MRN.

The GEICO 500 is contested over 188 laps on the 2.66-mile-long tri-oval asphalt track. The venue will host the 106th race in the series’ history.

Race weekend ready 👊 All that's missing is y'all 🎟️ nas.cr/GEICO500 https://t.co/DdWFpdBGfa

Talladega Superspeedway hosted its first Cup Series race in 1969, with Richard Brickhouse taking the win.

The venue, in turn, features 33 degrees of banking, with 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval and 3 degrees on the backstretch; drivers have to work together in the draft to succeed. It is similar to Daytona International Speedway but longer.

39 Cup entries for Talladega. Open teams are 44-Biffle, 55-Yeley, 62-Gragson. Ragan in 15 this week, Hemric in 16, Cassill in 77. https://t.co/H8SdhPKtCR

Three open cars will take the starting grid for this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race — #44 NY Racing’s Greg Biffle, #55 MBM Motorsports‘s JJ Yeley, and #62 Beard Motorsports’ Noah Gragson.

RFK Racing driver Brad Keselowski won last year’s GEICO 500 and finished with a total time of 3 hours, 26 minutes, and 30 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2022 GEICO 500 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 39-cars that will take part at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 – David Ragan
  15. #16 –Daniel Hamlin
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #44 – Greg Biffle
  31. #45 - Kurt Busch
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #48 - Alex Bowman
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #55 – J.J. Yeley
  36. #62 – Noah Gragson
  37. #77 – Landon Cassill
  38. #78 - BJ Mcleod
  39. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Edited by Anurag C

