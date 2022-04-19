NASCAR 2022 at Talladega: Full entry list for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR undergoes a drastic surface change as drivers move from the half-mile dirt track in Bristol to the largest asphalt track in Talladega.

GEICO 500 is the tenth NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. The race will start at 3 pm EST on FOX and MRN.

The GEICO 500 is contested over 188 laps on the 2.66-mile-long tri-oval asphalt track. The venue will host the 106th race in the series’ history.

Talladega Superspeedway hosted its first Cup Series race in 1969, with Richard Brickhouse taking the win.

The venue, in turn, features 33 degrees of banking, with 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval and 3 degrees on the backstretch; drivers have to work together in the draft to succeed. It is similar to Daytona International Speedway but longer.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 39 Cup entries for Talladega. Open teams are 44-Biffle, 55-Yeley, 62-Gragson. Ragan in 15 this week, Hemric in 16, Cassill in 77. 39 Cup entries for Talladega. Open teams are 44-Biffle, 55-Yeley, 62-Gragson. Ragan in 15 this week, Hemric in 16, Cassill in 77. https://t.co/H8SdhPKtCR

Three open cars will take the starting grid for this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race — #44 NY Racing’s Greg Biffle, #55 MBM Motorsports‘s JJ Yeley, and #62 Beard Motorsports’ Noah Gragson.

RFK Racing driver Brad Keselowski won last year’s GEICO 500 and finished with a total time of 3 hours, 26 minutes, and 30 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2022 GEICO 500 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 39-cars that will take part at Talladega Superspeedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 – David Ragan #16 –Daniel Hamlin #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #44 – Greg Biffle #45 - Kurt Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #55 – J.J. Yeley #62 – Noah Gragson #77 – Landon Cassill #78 - BJ Mcleod #99 - Daniel Suarez

