NASCAR 2022 at Talladega: Qualifying schedule and timings for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR heads to Talladega for the longest track race of the 2022 season, the GEICO 500.

The GEICO 500 will be held at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 24, and the green flag will drop at 3:00 pm ET.

The race will be contested by 39 drivers over 188 laps on the 2.66-mile-long tri-oval track. This marks the 106th Cup race hosted by Talladega Superspeedway in the series’ history.

NASCAR's longest track features 33 degrees of banking at the turn. It also has 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval and three degrees on the backstretch.

There will be no practice session for this week’s Cup Series race. The weekend will kick off directly with a qualifying race followed by Sunday’s GEICO 500.

NASCAR will conduct the qualifying race for the Cup Series event to set the starting grid for Sunday's race.

Cars with the best qualifying time will win the pole. The rest of the cars will take position according to their finishing time.

Cup Series qualifying will start at 11:00 am ET on Saturday, April 23.

Qualifying schedule and timings for NASCAR at Talladega Superspeedway

The schedule for Friday and Saturday’s qualifying session at Talladega Superspeedway is as follows:

Friday, April 22, 2022

5:30 pm EST: Xfinity Series Qualifying

Saturday, April 23, 2022

11:00 am ET: Cup Series Qualifying

Who are the top 5 in the points table after last weekend’s Food City Dirt Race?

Despite not winning any race, Chase Elliott tops the points table with 324 points. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney stands second with 321 points, zero wins, and four top-five finishes. He finished fifth at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Blaney is followed by Joey Logano with 303 points, last week's winner William Byron with 295 points, and Pennzoil 400 winner Alex Bowman with 273 points.

