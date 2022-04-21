×
NASCAR 2022 at Talladega: Race schedule and timings for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Ryan Blaney leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
visit
Modified Apr 21, 2022 01:51 PM IST
NASCAR is heading to Talladega after last week’s Food City Dirt Race thriller.

GEICO 500 is the longest track race on the 2022 schedule and will be held next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. The event will start at 3:00 pm ET and will be broadcast live on FOX and MRN.

The GEICO 500 will be contested over 188 laps on the 2.66-mile-long tri-oval track.

Talladega(ET)Fri4p-ARCA prac5:30p-FS1-Xfinity qualSat11a-FS1-Cup qual1p-FS1-ARCA race (76)3p-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay4p-FOX-Xfin race (25-25-63)Sun2p-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay, moves to FOX 2:30p3p-FOX-Cup race (60-60-68)NWS:80s, Fri-Sat:0%rain; Sun:30%*No NXS/Cup practice

The Talladega Superspeedway features 33 degrees of banking at the turn, with 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval and three degrees on the backstretch. It hosted the inaugural Cup Series race in 1969.

Safe to say ... @TALLADEGA is big.Like, really big. https://t.co/bCozImw5QZ

RFK Racing driver Brad Keselowski is the defending champion of GEICO 500. He claimed the victory in 2021 with a time of three hours, 26 minutes, and 30 seconds.

Race schedule and timings for the 2022 NASCAR GEICO 500

The schedule and timings for Sunday’s GEICO 500 are as follows:

Sunday, April 24, 2022

03:00 pm ET: GEICO 500

NASCAR’s 2022 GEICO 500 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 39 cars that will take part in GEICO 500:

  • #1 - Ross Chastain
  • #2 - Austin Cindric
  • #3 - Austin Dillon
  • #4 - Kevin Harvick
  • #5 - Kyle Larson
  • #6 - Brad Keselowski
  • #7 - Corey LaJoie
  • #8 - Tyler Reddick
  • #9 - Chase Elliott
  • #10 - Aric Almirola
  • #11 - Denny Hamlin
  • #12 - Ryan Blaney
  • #14 - Chase Briscoe
  • #15 – David Ragan
  • #16 –Daniel Hamlin
  • #17 - Chris Buescher
  • #18 - Kyle Busch
  • #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  • #20 - Christopher Bell
  • #21 - Harrison Burton
  • #22 - Joey Logano
  • #23 - Bubba Wallace
  • #24 - William Byron
  • #31 - Justin Haley
  • #34 - Michael McDowell
  • #38 - Todd Gilliland
  • #41 - Cole Custer
  • #42 - Ty Dillon
  • #43 - Erik Jones
  • #44 – Greg Biffle
  • #45 - Kurt Busch
  • #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  • #48 - Alex Bowman
  • #51 - Cody Ware
  • #55 – J.J. Yeley
  • #62 – Noah Gragson
  • #77 – Landon Cassill
  • #78 - BJ Mcleod
  • #99 - Daniel Suarez

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

