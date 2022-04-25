NASCAR 2022 at Talladega: Ross Chastain makes last-lap move to win the GEICO 500

Trackhouse Racing Team driver Ross Chastain secured his second win of the 2022 season on Sunday at GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

The talented young driver collected his first win on the road course at the circuit of the Americas. Within the next five weeks, he captured his second win at the Superspeedway.

Chastain ran third just behind Kyle Larson and Erik Jones on the final lap. From there, it seemed likely that he was going to finish third. Meanwhile, Larson was trying to take the lead from the outside lane. Jones, however, moved in front of Larson to block his momentum, which cleared the space for Chastain to move to the inside and steal the victory.

The 29-year-old again got a chance to display his trademark watermelon celebration. To celebrate the second victory, Chastain climbed to the top of his #1 Chevrolet, smashed a watermelon from the roof, and took a bite of shattered watermelon.

This week, Chastain drove the same winning car that he used at Circuit of the Americas last month. He and William Byron are the only drivers with two wins in the first 10 races of the season.

With this win, he locked his tickets in the playoffs with Trackhouse, a two-year-old team, led by former driver Justin Marks and singer Pitbull.

What Ross Chastain had to say after Talladega’s win

Sunday’s win was amazing for Ross Chastain as he won his first Talladega race with the new Next Gen car. Chastain, who was competing in his first season with the Trackhouse organization, never imagined that he would have so much success in the first quarter of the 2022 season.

During the post-race interview, speaking about the win at Talladega Superspeedway, Chastain said:

“I was like, I’ll just drive the bottom, I’m not going to lose the race for us. They just kept going up and moving out of the way.”

NASCAR Cup Series returns next weekend for DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. The action will go live at 3 pm EST on Sunday, May 1.

