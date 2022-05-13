NASCAR 2022: Total prize money for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

After twelve action-packed race weekends in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, the sport moved to Kansas for another thriller, the AdventHealth 400.

Sunday’s race is expected to be exciting and uncertain as the Next Gen cars will race for the first time at Kansas Speedway. All the drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win on the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track.

The action can be enjoyed live on FOX and MRN and will be live on Sunday, May 15 at 3 pm ET.

Along with the motivation of winning the race, there will be a solid monetary incentive that will push drivers to come out on top. This year, the Cup Series race at Kansas will pocket $7,117,591 and NASCAR’s youngest series, the Truck Series, will bag $716,932.

On Twitter, Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the prize money that is up for grabs in Kansas across the Cup Series and Truck Series, stating:

“Purses for Kansas this weekend (includes all $ awarded to Cup charter teams for competing on a per-race basis as well as the amount awarded to those teams based on past three-years performance. Also includes contribution to points fund). Cup: $7,117,591 Trucks: $716,932”

On Saturday, May 14, the Cup Series action in Kansas will begin with practice at 5:00 pm ET, followed by qualifying on the same day at 5:35 pm ET. Both practice and qualifying races will be broadcast on FS1.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win at Kansas Speedway?

Despite having a DNF at Darlington Raceway last week, defending champion Kyle Larson has maintained the same energy, topping the odd boards for one more Cup race.

Heading to Kansas, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, and Larson have top positions on the boards as favorites, and all these drivers are tied for odds of +700 according to vegasinsider.com.

William Byron and Ross Chastain, who have already recorded two wins in their first 12 races, have similar betting odds of +1000. Last week’s winner Joey Logano has the third-best odds of 1200.

The 2022 Cup Series season is long and there will be more ups and downs in the championship standings before the playoffs as the season moves ahead.

With so many young drivers showing their temperament at NASCAR’s biggest racing event, the 2022 Cup Series will add some exciting chapters to the sport's history.

