NASCAR 2022: Total prize money for Cook Out Southern 400 at Darlington Raceway

After 26 action-packed race weekends in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, the series headed to Darlington for its first playoff race of the season.

Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 400 is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the second time at Darlington Raceway after hosting the Goodyear 400. All qualified drivers who will take the grid for Sunday’s Cup race will be racing to win the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track.

The Cook Out Southern 400 can be enjoyed live on the USA Network, MRN, and NBC Sports app. It will be live on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 6:00 pm ET.

Drivers will be competing for monetary incentives as well. This year, the Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway boasts a prize pool of $7,823,733, while the Xfinity Series will reward drivers with $1,208,129.

On Twitter, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the prize money that is up for grabs at Darlington Raceway across the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. He wrote:

“Purses for Darlington (includes all positions, all payouts to charter teams based on competing in the event and three-year performance $$, contingency awards, year-end points fund contribution, etc.): Cup: $7,823,733 Xfinity: $1,208,129”

On September 3, 2022, the Cup Series action at Darlington Raceway will begin with practice at 12:05 pm ET followed by qualifying on the same day at 12:50 pm ET. Both the practice and qualifying races will go live on USA Network and the NBC Sports app.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win at Darlington Raceway?

Heading to Darlington Raceway, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson occupies the top position on the board as the favorite. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has odds of +600 to win Sunday’s first playoff race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The defending champion of the event, Denny Hamlin, has the second highest betting odds of +600 to win the race. He is followed by current points table leader Chase Elliott at +700 odds, Tyler Reddick at +700, and Ross Chastain at +900 in the top-five highest betting odds to win the Cook Out Southern 400.

Austin Dillon, who won last week’s race and became the 16th driver to secure the playoff spot, has the 11th highest betting odds of +4500 to win Sunday’s race.

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series at the Darlington Raceway on September 3, 2022.

