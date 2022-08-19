NASCAR 2022: Total prize money for Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

After 24 action-packed race weekends in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series heads to Watkins Glen for another thriller with Go Bowling at The Glen.

Sunday’s race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the first time at the Watkins Glen International. All the drivers who will take the grid for Sunday’s Cup race will be racing to win the 2.45-mile road course race.

The fifth road course of the season can be enjoyed live on the USA Network, NBC Sports app, and MRN. It will be live on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 3:00 pm ET.

The drivers will be competing for a monetary incentive. This year, the Cup Series race in Watkins Glen boasts a prize pool of $6,664,145, while the Xfinity Series will reward drivers with $1,159,436.

On Twitter, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the prize money that is up for grabs at Watkins Glen across the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. He wrote:

“Purses for Cup/Xfinity at Watkins Glen (includes all positions and payouts on per-race basis to charter teams for racing plus their three-year performance payout. Plus contingency funds and end-of-year points fund contributions); Cup: $6,664,145 Xfinity: $1,159,436”

On August 13, 2022, the Cup Series action at Watkins Glen will begin with practice at 12:05 pm ET followed by qualifying on the same day at 1:05 pm ET. Both the practice and qualifying races will go live on USA Network and MRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win at Watkins Glen International?

Heading to Watkins Glen, current points table leader Chase Elliott has the top position on the board as the favorite. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has odds of +500 to win Sunday's race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Richard Childress Racing's Tyler Reddick has the second-highest betting odds of +600, followed by Kyle Larson at +900, Ross Chastain at +1000, and Austin Cindric at +1000.

With two races left in the regular season and one position left in the playoffs, it will be interesting to see which driver will secure his spot in the playoffs.

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series at the Watkins Glen International on August 21, 2022.

