NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

The Go Bowling at The Glen marks the 25th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, August 21, at 3:00 pm ET at the Watkins Glen International. The 2.45-mile road course features eight turns with 141 feet of total elevation change.

The first 24 NASCAR Cup Series races of the 2022 season saw 15 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick.

Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, Logano, Reddick, and Harvick have two wins each while Elliott has four victories under his belt so far this season.

NASCAR @NASCAR



Tell us which driver needs a good run at Surging to the #NASCARPlayoffs Tell us which driver needs a good run at @WGI Surging to the #NASCARPlayoffs. Tell us which driver needs a good run at @WGI. 👇 https://t.co/aGyarwggcc

Heading to Watkins Glen, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has the top betting odds, at +500, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

A two-time winner of the season, Tyler Reddick has the second highest betting odds of +600 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by defending champion of the event Kyle Larson at +900 odds, with Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric tied with the fourth-highest betting of +1000.

Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney tied at +1200 in the top-five highest betting odds to win the Go Bowling at The Glen.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen

Here are the odds for all 39 drivers competing at Watkins Glen International:

Chase Elliott, +500 Tyler Reddick, +600 Kyle Larson, +900 Ross Chastain, +1000 Austin Cindric, +1000 Daniel Suarez, +1200 Ryan Blaney, +1200 Chase Briscoe, +1500 A.J. Allmendinger, +1500 Christopher Bell, +1800 Martin Truex Jr., +2000 Kyle Busch, +2500 Kevin Harvick, +2500 Denny Hamlin, +2500 Chris Buescher, +2500 Joey Logano, +3000 William Byron, +3000 Michael McDowell, +4000 Brad Keselowski, +4000 Alex Bowman, +4000 Kimi Raikkonen, +5000 Ty Gibbs, +5000 Erik Jones, +10000 Cole Custer, +10000 Bubba Wallace, +10000 Austin Dillon, +10000 Justin Haley, +25000 Harrison Burton, +25000 Aric Almirola, +25000 Todd Gilliland, +25000 Ty Dillon, +50000 Joey Hand, +50000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +50000 Mike Rockenfeller, +100000 Kyle Tilley, +100000 Loris Hezemans, +100000 Daniil Kvyat, +100000 Corey Lajoie, +100000 Cody Ware, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C