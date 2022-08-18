Create

NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

Chase Elliott leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Modified Aug 18, 2022 05:46 PM IST

The Go Bowling at The Glen marks the 25th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, August 21, at 3:00 pm ET at the Watkins Glen International. The 2.45-mile road course features eight turns with 141 feet of total elevation change.

The first 24 NASCAR Cup Series races of the 2022 season saw 15 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick.

Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, Logano, Reddick, and Harvick have two wins each while Elliott has four victories under his belt so far this season.

Heading to Watkins Glen, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has the top betting odds, at +500, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

A two-time winner of the season, Tyler Reddick has the second highest betting odds of +600 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by defending champion of the event Kyle Larson at +900 odds, with Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric tied with the fourth-highest betting of +1000.

Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney tied at +1200 in the top-five highest betting odds to win the Go Bowling at The Glen.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen

Here are the odds for all 39 drivers competing at Watkins Glen International:

  1. Chase Elliott, +500
  2. Tyler Reddick, +600
  3. Kyle Larson, +900
  4. Ross Chastain, +1000
  5. Austin Cindric, +1000
  6. Daniel Suarez, +1200
  7. Ryan Blaney, +1200
  8. Chase Briscoe, +1500
  9. A.J. Allmendinger, +1500
  10. Christopher Bell, +1800
  11. Martin Truex Jr., +2000
  12. Kyle Busch, +2500
  13. Kevin Harvick, +2500
  14. Denny Hamlin, +2500
  15. Chris Buescher, +2500
  16. Joey Logano, +3000
  17. William Byron, +3000
  18. Michael McDowell, +4000
  19. Brad Keselowski, +4000
  20. Alex Bowman, +4000
  21. Kimi Raikkonen, +5000
  22. Ty Gibbs, +5000
  23. Erik Jones, +10000
  24. Cole Custer, +10000
  25. Bubba Wallace, +10000
  26. Austin Dillon, +10000
  27. Justin Haley, +25000
  28. Harrison Burton, +25000
  29. Aric Almirola, +25000
  30. Todd Gilliland, +25000
  31. Ty Dillon, +50000
  32. Joey Hand, +50000
  33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +50000
  34. Mike Rockenfeller, +100000
  35. Kyle Tilley, +100000
  36. Loris Hezemans, +100000
  37. Daniil Kvyat, +100000
  38. Corey Lajoie, +100000
  39. Cody Ware, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.

Edited by Anurag C

