NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

The Go Bowling at The Glen marks the 25th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, August 21, at 3:00 pm ET at the Watkins Glen International. The 2.45-mile road course features eight turns with 141 feet of total elevation change.
The first 24 NASCAR Cup Series races of the 2022 season saw 15 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick.
Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, Logano, Reddick, and Harvick have two wins each while Elliott has four victories under his belt so far this season.
Heading to Watkins Glen, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has the top betting odds, at +500, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
A two-time winner of the season, Tyler Reddick has the second highest betting odds of +600 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by defending champion of the event Kyle Larson at +900 odds, with Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric tied with the fourth-highest betting of +1000.
Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney tied at +1200 in the top-five highest betting odds to win the Go Bowling at The Glen.
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen
Here are the odds for all 39 drivers competing at Watkins Glen International:
- Chase Elliott, +500
- Tyler Reddick, +600
- Kyle Larson, +900
- Ross Chastain, +1000
- Austin Cindric, +1000
- Daniel Suarez, +1200
- Ryan Blaney, +1200
- Chase Briscoe, +1500
- A.J. Allmendinger, +1500
- Christopher Bell, +1800
- Martin Truex Jr., +2000
- Kyle Busch, +2500
- Kevin Harvick, +2500
- Denny Hamlin, +2500
- Chris Buescher, +2500
- Joey Logano, +3000
- William Byron, +3000
- Michael McDowell, +4000
- Brad Keselowski, +4000
- Alex Bowman, +4000
- Kimi Raikkonen, +5000
- Ty Gibbs, +5000
- Erik Jones, +10000
- Cole Custer, +10000
- Bubba Wallace, +10000
- Austin Dillon, +10000
- Justin Haley, +25000
- Harrison Burton, +25000
- Aric Almirola, +25000
- Todd Gilliland, +25000
- Ty Dillon, +50000
- Joey Hand, +50000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +50000
- Mike Rockenfeller, +100000
- Kyle Tilley, +100000
- Loris Hezemans, +100000
- Daniil Kvyat, +100000
- Corey Lajoie, +100000
- Cody Ware, +100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.