NASCAR 2022: Total prize money for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

After 15 action-packed race weekends in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series heads to Sonoma County, California for another thriller, the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Sunday’s race is expected to be exciting and uncertain as the Next Gen cars will run for the very first time at Sonoma Raceway. All the drivers who will take the grid for Toyota/Save Mart 350 will be racing to win on the 1.99-mile-long track.

The action can be enjoyed live on FOX and MRN and will be live on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Along with the motivation to win the race, drivers will enter this weekend with a monetary incentive as well that will motivate them to come out on top.

On Twitter, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the prize money that is up for grabs in California across the Cup Series and Truck Series, writing:

“Sonoma overall purses for this weekend (incl all payouts incl charter team per-race payouts as well as season-ending point fund contribution): Cup: $7,629,830 Truck: $675,134”

On June 11, 2022, the Cup Series action in California will begin with practice at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying on the same day at 5:30 p.m. ET. Both practice and qualifying races will go live on FS1.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win at Sonoma Raceway?

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2021 Toyota/Save Mart 350 champion, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson enters another weekend as a favorite to win.

Heading to Sonoma Raceway, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson have top positions on the board as favorites. Both drivers have odds of +500 and +650 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Both drivers have one victory under their belt in the first 15 races of the season.

Martin Truex Jr. has the third-best odds of +900. He was followed by Food City Dirt Race winner Kyle Busch with +1000 odds and a two-cup race winner with +1200 odds in the top-5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 2022 Cup Series season is moving steadily and NASCAR saw some brilliant performances in the first half of the season. Almost every weekend, a different driver emerges as the winner.

Catch NASCAR at the Sonoma Raceway on June 11 & 12, 2022.

