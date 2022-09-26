NASCAR 2022: Tyler Reddick holds off 'a lot of issues' to win AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

Driving the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing, Tyler Reddick won the fourth playoff race of the 2022 season at the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. The 26-year-old secured his third win of the 2022 season after beating Joey Logano in the closing laps of the 500-mile-long race.

The #8 driver was eliminated from the 2022 NASCAR playoffs by two points last week at Bristol Motor Speedway, but that couldn’t stop him from going for the win on Sunday.

Reddick emerged victorious after surviving the most chaotic race of the season that saw a track record of 16 cautions and multiple tire failures and drove away from competitors at the end to win his first race on an oval race track. He dominated the final 24-lap green-flag runs to the finish on a long race day that went into the night. In a race that was filled with rain delays, numerous tire issues, and drama, Reddick crossed the finish line 1.190 seconds ahead of Logano to grab the checkered flag.

The win marked the third NASCAR Cup Series victory for the #8 Chevrolet driver, making him just the second driver to win more than two races this season. The 26-year-old is the fourth consecutive non-playoff driver to win the first four playoff races of the NASCAR post-season, joining Erik Jones, Bubba Wallace Jr., and Chris Buescher.

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 saw 36 lead changes among 19 different drivers. The venue hosted its 18th Cup race and the new Next Gen cars for the second time on the 1.5-mile-long oval track and witnessed a record 16 caution flags.

Tyler Reddick talks about his AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive win

Sunday’s win was amazing for Tyler Reddick and #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Richard Childress Racing as they held off a lot of issues and tasted their third victory of the season. During a post-race interview after the Texas win, Reddick said:

“Every time we’ve had a strong car we’ve been bit by something. We had a lot of issues today, I’m not going to lie. This is a tough race, 500 miles here is not an easy feat and I know it wasn’t easy on you. So great to win here in a Cup car, been close here a couple times.’’

Catch Tyler Reddick next for the 2022 YellaWood 500, the fifth playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

