NASCAR 2022: Tyler Reddick survives Ross Chastain-scare to win Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Tyler Reddick began July by winning his first career Cup race at Road America and ended by winning another road course race on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

After dominating throughout the race, Reddick survived multiple nervy restarts and overtime to taste a victory for the Verizon 200 on the 2.439-mile road course. The 26-year-old led throughout with a late-race caution and a final restart, but he ended up in a close battle on the final lap against Ross Chastain, who jumped to the front of the field after using the access road.

In the overtime win, Reddick crossed the finish line 0.576 seconds ahead of Chastain before he was penalized.

The win marked Reddick’s second victory of his four-year-long career. Both the wins came on the road course. With the win, he became the sixth different winner to have multiple race victories this season.

The Corning, California native, who started from the pole, led 38 of the 86 laps and reached Victory Lane for the second time in a month after winning at Road America earlier this month.

On Twitter, NASCAR congratulated Tyler Reddick on winning the second Cup Series race of his career at the IMS Road Course.

See the tweet below:

The Verizon 200 saw nine lead changes among seven different drivers. The venue hosted its 29th Cup race and the new Next Gen cars for the first time on the 2.439-mile road course and witnessed five caution flags.

Tyler Reddick talks about his Indianapolis Motor Speedway win

Sunday’s win was amazing for Tyler Reddick as he collected his second win in a thrilling overtime finish. With the win, he gained 40 points and stands 11th in the latest release of the Cup Series points table.

During the post-race interview, speaking about winning another road course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Reddick said:

“Well, we just know what we’re capable of, and we did that at Road America. Just really glad to be able to do it here in Indianapolis. This is one really special place to race, and really excited to kiss the bricks here in a little bit and really excited we got (sponsor) 3CHI their win in their hometown.”

NASCAR Cup Series returns next weekend for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. The action will go live at 3:00 pm EST on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

