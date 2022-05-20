NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for All-Star Open and All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Texas Motor Speedway for this Sunday’s All-Star Open and All-Star Race. The venue will host the second exhibition event of the 2022 Cup Series season after a spectacular Busch Light Clash at Coliseum.

The 1.44-mile-long track will make its first of two appearances in the Cup Series calendar on Sunday. Texas Motor Speedway hosted its first Cup Series race in 1996. A total of 16 drivers from the All-Star Open and 24 drivers from the All-Star Race will be seen on track on Sunday.

It is one of the steepest banking oval tracks, at a maximum of 24° on turns three and four and 20° degrees of banking at turns three and four.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Texas

FS1

(ET)



Friday

4p-Truck p&q

6p-Xfinity p&q

8:30-Truck race (35-35-77)

NWS:90s,25%rain



Saturday

1:30-Xfinity race (40-40-87)

7p-Open practice

7:15-All-Star practice

7:35-Open qual

7:55-AllStar qual

NWS:90s,35%



Sun

5:30-Open (20-20-10)

8-AllStar (25-25-25-50)

NWS:70s,15% TexasFS1(ET)Friday4p-Truck p&q6p-Xfinity p&q8:30-Truck race (35-35-77)NWS:90s,25%rainSaturday1:30-Xfinity race (40-40-87)7p-Open practice7:15-All-Star practice7:35-Open qual7:55-AllStar qualNWS:90s,35%Sun5:30-Open (20-20-10)8-AllStar (25-25-25-50)NWS:70s,15%

There will be no driver or team points for this week’s NASCAR Cup Series event as this is an exhibition race. The drivers will compete on Sunday to win a huge cash prize of $1 million at the end of the night.

Weather Forecast for 2022 NASCAR All-Star Open and All-Star Race

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway:

Friday, May 20, 2022

SpeedyCash.com 220: High 96°, Low 73°, thunderstorms, Southerly winds, 25% chance of rain.

Saturday, May 21, 2022

SRS Distribution 250: High 77°, Low 66°, thunderstorms, PM clearing, Northerly winds, 35% chance of rain.

Sunday, May 22, 2022

All-Star Race & All-Star Open: High 79°, Low 48°, Variably cloudy, NE winds, 15% chance of rain.

Full entry list for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

The complete list of 20 drivers that are eligible for the Sunday’s All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #16 - AJ Allmendinger #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace Jr. #24 - William Byron #34 - Michael McDowell #45 - Kurt Busch #48 - Alex Bowman

Edited by Adam Dickson