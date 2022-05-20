NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for All-Star Open and All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Texas Motor Speedway for this Sunday’s All-Star Open and All-Star Race. The venue will host the second exhibition event of the 2022 Cup Series season after a spectacular Busch Light Clash at Coliseum.
The 1.44-mile-long track will make its first of two appearances in the Cup Series calendar on Sunday. Texas Motor Speedway hosted its first Cup Series race in 1996. A total of 16 drivers from the All-Star Open and 24 drivers from the All-Star Race will be seen on track on Sunday.
It is one of the steepest banking oval tracks, at a maximum of 24° on turns three and four and 20° degrees of banking at turns three and four.
There will be no driver or team points for this week’s NASCAR Cup Series event as this is an exhibition race. The drivers will compete on Sunday to win a huge cash prize of $1 million at the end of the night.
Weather Forecast for 2022 NASCAR All-Star Open and All-Star Race
Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway:
Friday, May 20, 2022
SpeedyCash.com 220: High 96°, Low 73°, thunderstorms, Southerly winds, 25% chance of rain.
Saturday, May 21, 2022
SRS Distribution 250: High 77°, Low 66°, thunderstorms, PM clearing, Northerly winds, 35% chance of rain.
Sunday, May 22, 2022
All-Star Race & All-Star Open: High 79°, Low 48°, Variably cloudy, NE winds, 15% chance of rain.
Full entry list for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway
The complete list of 20 drivers that are eligible for the Sunday’s All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway is as follows:
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #4 - Kevin Harvick
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #10 - Aric Almirola
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #14 - Chase Briscoe
- #16 - AJ Allmendinger
- #18 - Kyle Busch
- #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #23 - Bubba Wallace Jr.
- #24 - William Byron
- #34 - Michael McDowell
- #45 - Kurt Busch
- #48 - Alex Bowman