NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400. The venue will host the 32nd race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the sixth race of the NASCAR playoffs.

This weekend, the 2.28-mile-long road course will host the Cup race for the 63rd time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 39 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday and will compete over 109 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 248.52 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

Saturday, October 8, 2022

Bank of America Roval 400 practice: High 65°F, Low 49°F, Mostly Sunny, and a 1% chance of rain.

Bank of America Roval 400 qualifying: High 65°F, Low 49°F, Mostly Sunny, and a 1% chance of rain.

Sunday, October 9, 2022

Bank of America Roval 400 main race: High 66°F, Low 40°F, Sunny, and a 3% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

The 2022 iteration of the Bank of America Roval 400 is set to see a total of 39 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Joey Hand #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Ty Gibbs (i) #24 - William Byron #26 - Daniil Kvyat #27 - Loris Hezemans (i) #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Bubba Wallace #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Noah Gragson (i) #50 - Conor Daly #51 - J. J. Yeley (i) #77 - Mike Rockenfeller #78 - Josh Williams (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on October 9, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET on NBC and PRN.

