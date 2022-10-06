Create

NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 06, 2022 08:16 PM IST
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400. The venue will host the 32nd race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the sixth race of the NASCAR playoffs.

This weekend, the 2.28-mile-long road course will host the Cup race for the 63rd time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 39 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday and will compete over 109 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 248.52 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

Saturday, October 8, 2022

Bank of America Roval 400 practice: High 65°F, Low 49°F, Mostly Sunny, and a 1% chance of rain.

Bank of America Roval 400 qualifying: High 65°F, Low 49°F, Mostly Sunny, and a 1% chance of rain.

Sunday, October 9, 2022

Bank of America Roval 400 main race: High 66°F, Low 40°F, Sunny, and a 3% chance of rain.

Time to bring it home. 🔜 #BofAROVAL https://t.co/sQXm6BCLCk

Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

The 2022 iteration of the Bank of America Roval 400 is set to see a total of 39 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Joey Hand
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Ty Gibbs (i)
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #26 - Daniil Kvyat
  25. #27 - Loris Hezemans (i)
  26. #31 - Justin Haley
  27. #34 - Michael McDowell
  28. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #42 - Ty Dillon
  31. #43 - Erik Jones
  32. #45 - Bubba Wallace
  33. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  34. #48 - Noah Gragson (i)
  35. #50 - Conor Daly
  36. #51 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  37. #77 - Mike Rockenfeller
  38. #78 - Josh Williams (i)
  39. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on October 9, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET on NBC and PRN.

