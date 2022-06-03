NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the World Wide Technology Raceway for this Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300. The venue will host the 15th race of the 2022 Cup Series season after a spectacular finish in Charlotte last weekend.

This weekend, the 1.25-mile-long track will host the Enjoy Illinois 300 for the first time in its history. A total of 36 Cup cars will be seen on track on Sunday. The race will consist of 240 laps divided over three stages, adding up to 300 miles in total.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass WWTGateway (Cup/truck)

Portland (Xfinity)

FS1 (ET)



Fri

1:05-NXS prac (noTV)

5:05-Cup prac

6:05-Truck p&q

8:05-NXS qual



Sat

11-Cup qual

1:30-Truck race (35-35-90)

4:30-NXS race (25-25-25)



Sunday

3:30-Cup race (45-95-100)



Weather Forecast for 2022 NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

Friday, June 3, 2022

Enjoy Illinois 300 practice: High 79°F, Low 59°F, Sunny skies, and a 5% chance of rain.

Saturday, June 4, 2022

Enjoy Illinois 300 qualifying: High 81°F, Low 62°F, midday clearing, variable winds, and a 25% chance of rain.

Sunday, June 5, 2022

Enjoy Illinois 300: High 81°F, Low 66°F, Variably cloudy, NE winds, and 40% chance of rain.

Full entry list for the 2022 NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2022 iteration of Enjoy Illinois 300 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Parker Kligerman #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Kurt Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway on June 5 at 3:30 pm ET.

