NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Cars sit covered on the grid during a rain delay in the NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
Modified Jun 03, 2022 07:27 PM IST

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the World Wide Technology Raceway for this Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300. The venue will host the 15th race of the 2022 Cup Series season after a spectacular finish in Charlotte last weekend.

This weekend, the 1.25-mile-long track will host the Enjoy Illinois 300 for the first time in its history. A total of 36 Cup cars will be seen on track on Sunday. The race will consist of 240 laps divided over three stages, adding up to 300 miles in total.

WWTGateway (Cup/truck)Portland (Xfinity)FS1 (ET)Fri1:05-NXS prac (noTV)5:05-Cup prac6:05-Truck p&q8:05-NXS qualSat11-Cup qual1:30-Truck race (35-35-90)4:30-NXS race (25-25-25)Sunday3:30-Cup race (45-95-100)NWS: Gateway-80s, 40% rain Sun; Portland-60s, 60-80%rain

Weather Forecast for 2022 NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

Friday, June 3, 2022

Enjoy Illinois 300 practice: High 79°F, Low 59°F, Sunny skies, and a 5% chance of rain.

Saturday, June 4, 2022

Enjoy Illinois 300 qualifying: High 81°F, Low 62°F, midday clearing, variable winds, and a 25% chance of rain.

Sunday, June 5, 2022

Enjoy Illinois 300: High 81°F, Low 66°F, Variably cloudy, NE winds, and 40% chance of rain.

Full entry list for the 2022 NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2022 iteration of Enjoy Illinois 300 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Parker Kligerman
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Kurt Busch
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway on June 5 at 3:30 pm ET.

