NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

All eyes will be on the Pocono Raceway this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series prepares to go racing at 'The Tricky Triangle' this Sunday. The 2022 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 will see drivers and teams battle on track as the regular Cup Series season fast approaches its end, with drivers and teams under immense pressure to qualify for the same.

The 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway, located in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, will host the 400-mile-long race, which will see drivers adapt to its 3-turn configuration with a maximum banking of 18° in Turn 1 and a minimum banking of 6° in Turn 3. With 160 laps to go in a race while shifting through three turns on the track, Pocono Raceway is one of the hardest tests for the cars as well as their drivers.

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR M&M's Fan Appreciation 400

The general weather in Long Pond is set to be relatively mild this weekend with a few gusts of wind. The full weather forecast is as follows:

Friday, July 22, 2022

M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 Practice: High 86°F, Low 65°F, Warm with intervals of clouds, and a 40% chance of rain.

Saturday, July 23, 2022

M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 Qualifying: High 92°F, Low 68°F, Mostly sunny and hot, 4% chance of rain.

Sunday, July 24, 2022

M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 main race: High 93°F, Low 70°F, Very warm with intervals of cloud, thunderstorm spots in the afternoon, 40% chance of rain.

As always, NASCAR speedway races do not take place under rainy/wet weather conditions for the safety of their drivers, and fans will be hoping that the skies stay clear this Sunday.

NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for the M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

The 21st race of the NASCAR Cup Series season will get underway this weekend at Pocono Raceway. 'The Tricky Triangle' will see Cup Series drivers take on the 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway, with many drivers still in hopes of making the ever-approaching playoffs.

The qualifying order for Saturday for the Cup Series drivers in the M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 will be as follows:

Group A

BJ McLeod Cody Ware JJ Yeley Ty Dillon Harrison Burton Michael McDowell Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Austin Dillon Erik Jones Chris Buescher Chase Briscoe Austin Cindric Ryan Blaney William Byron Kyle Busch Kyle Larson Kevin Harvick Martin Truex Jr.

Group B

Josh Bilicki Noah Gragson Corey LaJoie Todd Gilliland Alex Bowman Cole Custer Justin Haley Aric Almirola Tyler Reddick Joey Logano Brad Keselowski Daniel Suarez Denny Hamlin Kurt Busch Bubba Wallace Ross Chastain Christopher Bell Chase Elliott

The M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 is set to go live from Pocono Raceway this Sunday at 3:00 pm ET on the USA Network.

