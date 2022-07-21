Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

Kevin Harvick leads the field during the start of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Kevin Harvick leads the field during the start of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Rahul Ahluwalia
Rahul Ahluwalia
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 21, 2022 10:40 PM IST

All eyes will be on the Pocono Raceway this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series prepares to go racing at 'The Tricky Triangle' this Sunday. The 2022 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 will see drivers and teams battle on track as the regular Cup Series season fast approaches its end, with drivers and teams under immense pressure to qualify for the same.

The 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway, located in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, will host the 400-mile-long race, which will see drivers adapt to its 3-turn configuration with a maximum banking of 18° in Turn 1 and a minimum banking of 6° in Turn 3. With 160 laps to go in a race while shifting through three turns on the track, Pocono Raceway is one of the hardest tests for the cars as well as their drivers.

A triple dose of action is coming your way this weekend from @PoconoRaceway! https://t.co/mcvNC1kObu

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR M&M's Fan Appreciation 400

The general weather in Long Pond is set to be relatively mild this weekend with a few gusts of wind. The full weather forecast is as follows:

Friday, July 22, 2022

M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 Practice: High 86°F, Low 65°F, Warm with intervals of clouds, and a 40% chance of rain.

Saturday, July 23, 2022

M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 Qualifying: High 92°F, Low 68°F, Mostly sunny and hot, 4% chance of rain.

Sunday, July 24, 2022

M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 main race: High 93°F, Low 70°F, Very warm with intervals of cloud, thunderstorm spots in the afternoon, 40% chance of rain.

As always, NASCAR speedway races do not take place under rainy/wet weather conditions for the safety of their drivers, and fans will be hoping that the skies stay clear this Sunday.

NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for the M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

The 21st race of the NASCAR Cup Series season will get underway this weekend at Pocono Raceway. 'The Tricky Triangle' will see Cup Series drivers take on the 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway, with many drivers still in hopes of making the ever-approaching playoffs.

Cup groups for practice and qualifying orders for all three NASCAR national series at Pocono: https://t.co/HmAO9O0brG

The qualifying order for Saturday for the Cup Series drivers in the M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 will be as follows:

Group A

Also Read Story Continues below
  1. BJ McLeod
  2. Cody Ware
  3. JJ Yeley
  4. Ty Dillon
  5. Harrison Burton
  6. Michael McDowell
  7. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  8. Austin Dillon
  9. Erik Jones
  10. Chris Buescher
  11. Chase Briscoe
  12. Austin Cindric
  13. Ryan Blaney
  14. William Byron
  15. Kyle Busch
  16. Kyle Larson
  17. Kevin Harvick
  18. Martin Truex Jr.

Group B

  1. Josh Bilicki
  2. Noah Gragson
  3. Corey LaJoie
  4. Todd Gilliland
  5. Alex Bowman
  6. Cole Custer
  7. Justin Haley
  8. Aric Almirola
  9. Tyler Reddick
  10. Joey Logano
  11. Brad Keselowski
  12. Daniel Suarez
  13. Denny Hamlin
  14. Kurt Busch
  15. Bubba Wallace
  16. Ross Chastain
  17. Christopher Bell
  18. Chase Elliott

The M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 is set to go live from Pocono Raceway this Sunday at 3:00 pm ET on the USA Network.

Edited by Anurag C

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...