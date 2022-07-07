NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway during Sunday's Quaker State 400. The venue will host the 19th race of the 2022 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 1.54-mile-long oval track will host the Cup race for the second time this season. A total of 36 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday and will compete over 260 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR Quaker State 400

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Quaker State 400 qualifying: High 75°, Low 56°, Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals, and a 50% chance of rain.

Sunday, July 10, 2022

Quaker State 400 main race: High 83°, Low 74°, NW winds 5-10, and a 70% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2022 iteration of Quaker State 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Garrett Smithley (i) #16 - Noah Gragson (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Kurt Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10 at 3:00 pm ET on USA Network and PRN.

