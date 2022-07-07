Create
NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

A general view of cars on track during the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Modified Jul 07, 2022 08:12 PM IST

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway during Sunday's Quaker State 400. The venue will host the 19th race of the 2022 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 1.54-mile-long oval track will host the Cup race for the second time this season. A total of 36 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday and will compete over 260 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles in total.

NEWS: #NASCAR will return to the ATL TWICE in 2022!Experience the next generation of AMS during the #FOHQT500 on March 20 AND the #QS400 presented by @Walmart on July 10!Full season tickets, weekend packages, & single-day tickets are available NOW!➡️ bit.ly/2022AMS https://t.co/OFvWoe3oc1

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR Quaker State 400

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Quaker State 400 qualifying: High 75°, Low 56°, Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals, and a 50% chance of rain.

Sunday, July 10, 2022

Quaker State 400 main race: High 83°, Low 74°, NW winds 5-10, and a 70% chance of rain.

Natl Weather Service: MidOhio-70s; 50%rain-Fri, 10% rain-SatAtlanta-90s-Fri; 80s-Sat; 70% rain all weekend.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2022 iteration of Quaker State 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Garrett Smithley (i)
  15. #16 - Noah Gragson (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Kurt Busch
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10 at 3:00 pm ET on USA Network and PRN.

