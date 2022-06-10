NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Sonoma Raceway for this Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350. The venue will host the 16th race of the 2022 Cup Series season after a spectacular finish in Madison last weekend.
This weekend, the 1.99-mile-long road course will host the second road course race of the season. A total of 36 Cup cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday. The race will consist of 110 laps divided over three stages, adding up to 218.9 miles in total.
Weather Forecast for 2022 NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350
Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at the Sonoma Raceway:
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Toyota/Save Mart 350 practice: High 88°F, Low 60°F, Sunny, west winds, 8-15 mph.
Toyota/Save Mart 350 qualifying: High 80°F, Low 54°F, Sunny, west winds, 12-18 mph, and gusts of 25 mph.
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Toyota/Save Mart 350: High 79°F, Low 52°F, mostly sunny, west winds, 15-20 mph, gusts of 30 mph, and 5% chance of rain.
Full entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway
The 2022 iteration of Toyota/Save Mart 350 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #4 - Kevin Harvick
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #7 - Corey LaJoie
- #8 - Tyler Reddick
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #10 - Aric Almirola
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #14 - Chase Briscoe
- #15 - Joey Hand
- #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #18 - Kyle Busch
- #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #24 - William Byron
- #31 - Justin Haley
- #34 - Michael McDowell
- #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
- #41 - Cole Custer
- #42 - Ty Dillon
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #45 - Kurt Busch
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
- #78 - Scott Heckert (i)
- #99 - Daniel Suárez
Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Sonoma Raceway on June 12 at 4:00 pm ET.