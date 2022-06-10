×
Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Fans look on during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Fans look on during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 10, 2022 07:23 AM IST

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Sonoma Raceway for this Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350. The venue will host the 16th race of the 2022 Cup Series season after a spectacular finish in Madison last weekend.

This weekend, the 1.99-mile-long road course will host the second road course race of the season. A total of 36 Cup cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday. The race will consist of 110 laps divided over three stages, adding up to 218.9 miles in total.

Sonoma(ET)Fri6:05-Truck practice7:05-ARCA West prac/qualSat1-FS1-Truck qual2:30-FloRacing-ARCA West race (64) 4:30-FS2(5pm)-Cup p&q7-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay7:30-FS1-Truck race 20-25-30Sun2-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay4-FS1-Cup race 25-30-55NWS: Fri-90s Sat-80s Sun-70s; 5% rain

Weather Forecast for 2022 NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at the Sonoma Raceway:

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Toyota/Save Mart 350 practice: High 88°F, Low 60°F, Sunny, west winds, 8-15 mph.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 qualifying: High 80°F, Low 54°F, Sunny, west winds, 12-18 mph, and gusts of 25 mph.

Sunday, June 12, 2022

Toyota/Save Mart 350: High 79°F, Low 52°F, mostly sunny, west winds, 15-20 mph, gusts of 30 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

WE READYYYYYYY 👊#GeneralTire200 | #DoorDash250 | #ToyotaSaveMart350 https://t.co/aZ1WGC4lbV

Full entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The 2022 iteration of Toyota/Save Mart 350 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

Also Read Article Continues below
  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Joey Hand
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Kurt Busch
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  35. #78 - Scott Heckert (i)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Sonoma Raceway on June 12 at 4:00 pm ET.

Edited by Anurag C

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...